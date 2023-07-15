Waco police are investigating a fatal shooting early Saturday in the hallway of a downtown hotel that police said followed an altercation among several hotel guests.

Police arrived at the hotel in the 200 block of Clay Avenue just after 3:15 a.m. and discovered a man inside with a gunshot wound, Waco police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said in a news release. He was given lifesaving measures and transported to a local hospital, where he died.

Shipley said the shooter in the case is cooperating with police. No arrests have been made, and police have not named the shooter or the deceased.

Police said the shooter in the case responded to screams for help in the hallway and approached a hotel room where he found an altercation was underway between a man and three women. He tried to help, but when the man in the room became angry and attacked him, the shooter fired a round and shot the man, the news release states.

One of the women in the altercation received minor injuries, Shipley said.

She said the shooting was an isolated incident and there was no threat to the public.