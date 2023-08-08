A federal lawsuit by two former teachers against Connally Independent School District claiming harassment and retaliation moved forward Monday as both sides agreed to a schedule of proceedings that could lead to a jury trial in October 2024.

The lawsuit in the U.S. District Court in Waco claims an assistant principal at Connally Junior High School harassed teacher Amanda Stewart. It claims the school principal and Connally ISD superintendent retaliated against fellow teacher Brian Biezenski when he reported the misconduct.

Stewart and Biezenski initially filed a lawsuit Dec. 12 in Waco's 170th State District Court against Connally ISD and Superintendent Wesley Holt along with former Principal Thurman Brown and former Assistant Principal John Simpson.

Defendants filed documents May 8 to move the suit to federal court because the teachers' claims were all made under federal laws.

The teachers filed an amended suit in federal court May 31 making all the same allegations against the district and the individuals. They filed a second amended suit June 12 continuing to allege all the misconduct by Holt, Brown and Simpson, but holding the district solely responsible.

The district has denied the charges and sought to have the case thrown out.

The amended lawsuit claims Simpson began sending photos to Stewart in May 2018, and she asked him to stop. Simpson went on to send her "a very graphic video" of a sexual nature, the lawsuit states.

Biezenski went to Brown on May 22, 2018, to report complaints of Stewart and others and recorded their conversation on his phone, and sent an email to Brown the next day to document the conversation, the suit says.

Campus police escorted Biezenski out of the school May 24, 2018, after he was placed on administrative leave, all "as retaliation for reporting the sexual harassment of Amanda Stewart," the suit says.

The lawsuit says Stewart and Biezenski suffered "depression, fear, anxieties and inability to function normally in social situations."

The suit claims sex-based discrimination against Stewart and intentional infliction of emotional distress against both plaintiffs and seeks actual, special, compensatory and other types of damages.

In filings regarding the administrators, the district has denied the allegations of specific misconduct, harassment, discrimination and retaliation. The district also says any adverse employment action against the teachers was made for business reasons, not for discriminatory or retaliatory reasons.

The district asks for the teachers to receive no damages and requests the federal court to dismiss the case. Judge Jeffrey Manske had not filed a dismissal in the case as of Tuesday.

Neither the attorney for the teachers, nor the district’s defense attorneys responded to the Tribune-Herald’s phone requests for comment Tuesday.