The family of a young child abused at school by a former Lorena Independent School District employee has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the district and principal, alleging "deliberate indifference" in the case.

Nicolas Scott Crenshaw, 28, a former long-term substitute teacher at Lorena Primary School, pleaded guilty May 4 in Waco's 54th State District Court to counts involving the sexual abuse of two children, ages 4 and 5, in his classroom in 2021.

He pleaded guilty to five counts of aggravated sexual assault of a young child, one count of continuous sexual abuse of a young child, and indecency with a child by contact. Judge Susan Kelly of the 54th Court sentenced Crenshaw to 40 years in prison, all of which must be served before he can be released.

The family of the child who was 5 at the time of the abuse filed a federal civil rights lawsuit Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas Waco Division against Lorena Independent School District, as well as April Jewell, who was principal of the school where the abuse happened.

To protect the identity of the child victim, the family who filed the suit also filed motions to be identified as Mary and John Doe, the next friends of the young girl, who is given the pseudonym Jane Doe. The lawsuit states that the victims suffered physical pain, fear and nightmares about school.

The lawsuit alleges that the school district did not investigate Crenshaw after complaints against him by fellow employees, and that Jewell retaliated against some who complained and allowed Crenshaw unsupervised access to the victims.

"The School District (and principal) acted with deliberate indifference to Crenshaw’s observed and reported sexual harassment against Jane Doe, which caused her to suffer further sexual harassment and abuse by Crenshaw," the lawsuit says.

John Wilson, spokesperson for Lorena ISD, said the district cannot comment on a lawsuit it has not seen.

Crenshaw lost his job and has been incarcerated continuously since his arrest in May 2021.

"As a direct and proximate result of Defendant Jewell’s actions, inaction, deliberate indifference to, and violation of Jane Doe’s clearly established Constitutional rights, Jane suffered and continues to suffer injuries for which she is entitled to be compensated," the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages.