A former campus minister at Baylor University and the man he described as his spiritual mentor were indicted Thursday in the continuous sexual abuse of two young children.

Former Chi Alpha minister Chris Hundl, 38, was arrested May 23 on the same charge, based on a Child Protective Services report to Waco police. He was released the next day on $50,000 bond.

His longtime mentor, Daniel Savala, 67, was arrested at his Houston home on June 2 and charged with the same crime, and later transferred to the McLennan County Jail where he remains jailed on $250,000 bond.

According to arrest warrant affidavits, the two men on multiple occassions took two boys, then 11 and 12, into a sauna where Savala instructed the children to masturbate. The affidavit says this abuse occurred at a sauna at Savala’s Houston home as well as at a sauna at Hundl’s Waco home over a two-year period.

The affidavit also says Savala touched the children’s genitals while Hundl was present. The affidavit says these incidents took place between summer 2021 and March 2022.

According to the affidavit, Hundl told police Savala became his “spiritual mentor” after they met while Hundl was in college. Hundl also told police he and Savala would perform sexual acts on one another as a “spiritual activity,” and said Savala acted as a “grandfather” to the children.

According to the Texas sex offender registry, Savala was charged in 2012 for sexual abuse of a minor, a third-degree felony. Court documents show the offense was committed in Alaska between 1995 and 1997. An Oct. 25, 2012 Ketchikan Daily News article about the case says Savala pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 90 days in prison for the offense, in part because the crime took place when sentencing guidelines for sex offenders were lighter.

Chi Alpha is a worldwide Christian college ministry that is affiliated with the Assemblies of God church. Savala has been tied to the leadership of multiple chapters of Chi Alpha in Texas and Louisiana, as well as Clover Pass Community Church in Ketchikan, Alaska. Clover Pass church leader Dwight Chris John is also under indictment on child sex abuse charges.

Will Robinson, the former leader of Chi Alpha at Texas A&M Corpus Christi, where Hundl served before coming to Waco to start the Baylor chapter, was arrested last July on child sex abuse charges and is set to appear in court in Corpus Christi on Monday.

Chi Alpha at Baylor has been suspended and under investigation by Baylor since early May, around the same time Regional Assemblies of God leadership said they ousted Hundl from his leadership position due to his association with Savala and sought to have his ministry credentials revoked. Assemblies of God officials from the denomination’s North District Council said they also notified CPS after Hundl reported “certain actions” to leadership.