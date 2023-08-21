Relatives of an inmate who died in June 2022 after he harmed himself inside the McLennan County Jail have filed a wrongful death civil suit against the county in federal court.

Jesse James Evans, 25, died at an area hospital June 3, 2022, after the incident while in custody in McLennan County Jail. He had been booked there after a family violence incident in West Waco.

Jail records show jail staff checked on Evans six times between 7:05 p.m. and 7:32 p.m. that day, with medics and assistance called at 7:45 p.m. when Evans was found unresponsive. His autopsy from Dallas County Medical Examiner indicated death by hanging and manner of death was suicide, the Tribune-Herald previously reported.

Following a Texas Rangers investigation into the incident, no criminal charges were filed, according to McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens.

Texas Rangers investigations of deaths-while-in-custody determine whether or not there is criminal responsibility in such cases, but not civil liability for violations of rights.

Evans’ father, Stephen Young, and aunt Yvette Giraud have filed a wrongful death suit on behalf of themselves, Evans’ heirs and other wrongful death beneficiaries.

Young and Giraud filed the suit Aug. 16 in Waco’s federal district court seeking damages for Evans’ death, for his mental anguish and suffering, as well as for his heirs’ past and future mental anguish and loss of companionship.

As of Monday, the county had not yet been served papers on the lawsuit and County Judge Scott Felton had little to say about the suit.

“The County takes all claims seriously but we cannot comment any further on pending litigation,” Felton said in a Monday email.

The suit alleges the county’s policies, practices, and ways of operating the jail were “moving forces behind Mr. Evans’ suffering and death” as well as his final expenses and the suffering of his family members and heirs.

Jail personnel who processed Evans did not make sufficient effort to understand and document Evans’ behavior during his arrest, the lawsuit claims. Behavior not sufficiently understood included that he “would raise his head and slam it into the pavement” during arrest, as well as saying to his arresting officer that “he would kill himself,” the lawsuit alleges.

The suit also calls into question the decision to place Evans in cell that had a blanket as well as a privacy shield next to the toilet with a pattern of small holes. Evans tore strips from that blanket to fashion a ligature, tying them to the holes in the privacy shield, and strangling or hanging himself, the suit alleges.

The lawsuit also questions the decision to send jailers to check on Evans periodically rather than placing him under continuous observation. It argues that continuous observation might have prevented the gap in contact from 7:32 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., when a jailer found Evans unresponsive and called for medics and assistance.

The suit alleges that since no jail personnel received consequences for actions or inactions leading up to Evans’ death, county endorsed the jail staff’s handling of Evans.

Finally, the suit accuses the county of deliberate indifference in its treatment of detainees on suicide watch.

Attorney Dean Malone of Dallas filed the lawsuit. Neither Malone nor McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara returned phone calls Monday seeking comment.