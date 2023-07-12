A new state law will give jurors a raise starting later this year, the first such move by the Legislature in more than 50 years, McLennan County District Clerk Jon Gimble said.

"I looked back through the legislative updates, which go back as far as the 1960s, and I could not find an actual increase in juror pay in any of them," Gimble said. "It could be the '50s or the '40s or earlier was the last time the Legislature actually raised pay for jurors."

The minimum pay for showing up to jury duty for a state district court or county court-at-law will bump to $20 as of Sept. 1, up from $7.50. For people placed on a jury, pay will increase to $58 per subsequent day of service, up from $40. The state will reimburse counties $14 per juror for the first day and $52 each for all subsequent days. The process of selecting juries from the larger juror pool typically takes up the first day of jury service, with presentation of witnesses and evidence often not starting until the second day of trials.

Gov. Greg Abbott signed the juror-pay measure into law June 13, after it advanced in this year's legislative session as part of House Bill 3474, which includes a range of court-related provisions.

Gimble said he hopes the new pay structure for jurors will improve the county's historically low turnout rate for jury duty, which has persisted even in the face of fines between $100 and $1,000 for failure to show up for jury duty without an approved excuse.

"This new pay rate for jury duty will lessen the financial burden placed on jurors who do their civic duty in trials," Gimble said. "And we hope it will boost turnout."

Gimble said his office typically mails 900 jury summonses for each week courts schedule jury trials, but between wrong addresses and people who just do not show up, the max turnout is almost always less than 500.

Though even the higher $58-per-day rate for the second and subsequent days of service only amounts to $7.25 per hour, the federal minimum wage for employers, it is an additional investment in the jury system.

"The justice system can't run on hopes and dreams," Gimble said.