Lacy Lakeview police have arrested a 25-year-old man, accusing him of causing a fracture to his 4-month-old child’s femur.

William Isaac Turpin, of Lacy Lakeview, was arrested Wednesday and booked into McLennan County Jail. He is charged with injury to a child, a first-degree felony.

According to Turpin’s arrest warrant affidavit, the child sustained the injuries, listed as a bilateral spiral femur fracture, on April 6. The affidavit says the trauma team at Dell Children's Medical Center in Austin evaluated the child and determined the injuries were indicative of physical abuse.

Child Protective Services officials interviewed the child's parents, and their sworn statements indicate the child was not in distress until in the sole care and custody of Turpin, the child’s father, the affidavit says.

While in Turpin’s care, the child became distressed and began “scream-crying,” indicating the injury happened during that time frame, according to the affidavit.

Turpin remained in jail Wednesday afternoon on $20,000 bond.