Police have charged an Oklahoma woman with murder in a Lacy Lakeview man’s stabbing death in April.

Leah Cecelia Breuer, 36, was transferred to McLennan County Jail on Monday after remaining in custody in Oklahoma since her arrest May 17. Breuer is accused of killing David Ralph Peeler Jr., 44, who was found dead April 24 in his apartment with multiple stab wounds to his torso and sides.

Police responding to the Village Square apartments in Lacy Lakeview that afternoon found Peeler dead on a deflated air mattress and found blood smeared along the walls of the bedroom and a large amount of blood in the bathroom, according to Breuer’s arrest warrant affidavit.

A family member told detectives Peeler had an on-and-off relationship with Breuer and said she had punched him several times and stabbed him in the face with a car key in October, the affidavit says. Police found signs in the apartment that Peeler had recently company, including food prepared for three people, extra chairs set up and a woman’s jacket and a pair of women’s shoes, the affidavit says.

Family members told police Peeler kept to himself and would only have set up the chairs if he was expecting company, according to the affidavit.

The next day, a neighbor told investigators they had heard a woman yelling into Peeler’s apartment and two men arguing inside, the affidavit says. A delivery driver who had delivered groceries several days earlier said a woman answered the door but refused to give ID, before Peeler came to the door and gave his information instead, police reported.

Police found Facebook posts from Oklahoma indicating Breuer had stolen her foster mother’s SUV, and when contacted the foster mother confirmed Breuer and her boyfriend had taken the SUV April 19, the affidavit says.

Police conducted a license plate search and discovered the vehicle had been spotted twice at the same location in Waxahachie, the affidavit says. The vehicle was recovered by Waxahachie police and transported to Lacy Lakeview, where investigators discovered a large amount of blood in the vehicle and two receipts dated April 20 from Dollar General and Chicken Express in Durant, Oklahoma, the affidavit says.

Police received a search warrant for a phone found in Peeler’s apartment that revealed Peeler had been in contact with Breuer for several days before his death, the affidavit says. Text messages April 20 indicated Breuer would be visiting Peeler that weekend, and other messages indicated arguments between the two, the affidavit says.

Peeler’s emails also revealed Uber receipts for rides from Waxahachie to Peeler’s apartment April 21 and from Peeler’s apartment to a local Greyhound bus station at about 4 a.m. April 23. The Waxahachie driver told police he picked up two people, one matching Breuer’s description and the other matching her sister’s description, according to the affidavit. The April 23 driver also said he picked up two people, matching Breuer’s and her sister’s descriptions, and at their request took them to an apartment complex a few blocks from the bus station instead of the station.

Investigators later interviewed Breuer’s boyfriend, who reported he and Breuer obtained the stolen SUV on April 19 and picked up Breuer’s sister, the affidavit says. He reported Breuer became angry with him and cut him with a box cutter while in Kellyville, Oklahoma, explaining the blood found in the vehicle, the affidavit says. The boyfriend said he was kicked out of the vehicle at a gas station in Tulsa, Oklahoma, which the affidavit says indicates he never made it to Texas but Breuer and her sister did.

Lacy Lakeview police Detective Tyler Ziegler, who investigated the case, said Breuer was arrested May 17 in Oklahoma by a U.S. Marshals task force. He said the investigation is ongoing.

Breuer remained in jail Tuesday on $500,000 bond. The affidavit says detectives have not yet determined a motive for the killing.