A Lacy Lakeview couple have been charged with endangering a child after police responded to their residence repeatedly since January 2022 for domestic incidents that left two children injured.

Roy Tovar Fuentes and his wife, Dora Rosalinda Fuentes, both 55, were each charged with two counts of endangering a child, a state jail felony. They were both booked into McLennan County Jail on Monday, where they remained Tuesday, each on $10,000 bond. Their bond has not yet been set.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Lacy Lakeview police responded to the couple’s residence in the 600 block of East Craven Avenue more 10 times between January 2022 and July 2023 for incidents in which two of the couple’s children had been placed in imminent danger of bodily injury or physical and mental impairment due to the Fuentes’ acts of omission.

The affidavit says the 20-year-old sister of the two victims assaulted one of them in January 2022 by punching her in the face and assaulted the other child in July 2022 by punching her and hitting her over the head with a broom, the affidavit says.

In October 2022, the two children got into an altercation with one another that resulted in a significant injury to one of the children, according to the affidavit. In December 2022, one of the children grabbed a knife and threatened to harm herself, the affidavit says.

In February 2023, an 18-year-old man was arrested on charges of having continuous sexual contact with one of the children, the affidavit says. A month later, one of the children was assaulted by their 22-year-old brother, the affidavit says.

In June 2023, police responded to the residence after one of the children struck the other in the face with a brick, causing a significant injury, the affidavit says. At the time, it was observed that the home was covered in animal feces, found on the floor, bed sheets and clothes in the residence, the affidavit says.

The affidavit says in between the cases previously mentioned, there were many calls for service in reference to the two children fighting one another, fighting others or running away. Additionally, this month it was discovered that one of the children was pregnant, and she told police the father was a 20-year-old man, the affidavit says.

Also this month, the 20-year-old sister was arrested on charges that she violated conditions of her bond by being present at the house, the affidavit says.

The affidavit states that the Fuentes’ have received ample assistance from Child Protective Services and Lacy Lakeview police to keep the two children safe, and have placed the children in danger by failing to intervene in the many situations detailed in the affidavit.