Joe Scaramucci, a longtime detective with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, retired from the role Monday for a new position, though his new job will be much like his old one.

Scaramucci said he is joining Skull Games Inc., an Oregon-based nonprofit dedicated to finding human traffickers and assisting their victims, in order to fully dedicate his time on fighting human trafficking. Scaramucci will serve as the director of law enforcement engagement, and in that role he said he will be building relationships with law enforcement agencies around the world and training them on how to deal with human trafficking.

Though Skull Games is based in Oregon, Scaramucci will remain in Texas and will continue to work with the sheriff’s office.

Scaramucci, a Marine Corps veteran, first joined the sheriff’s office in 2008 after two-year stints with both the Bruceville-Eddy Police Department and the McLennan Community College Police Department. He founded the office's human trafficking unit in 2014 and has led it through several human and sex trafficking stings.

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said the sheriff’s office will be sad to see Scaramucci go, but he said the veteran detective got “an offer he couldn’t refuse.”

McNamara said Scaramucci will retain his badge and credentials and will shift to an unpaid “reserve unit” position. He said as of now, since Scaramucci will still be working so closely with the department, there will not be anyone taking his place as head of the human trafficking unit. But that does not mean the office will be easing up.

“We’re not going to let up one bit,” McNamara said. “We’re going to turn up the heat on these traffickers.”

Scaramucci estimated that in his time with the sheriff’s office, he has apprehended 160 traffickers, identified 281 victims and arrested 660 people looking to buy sex. Of those 660, he said about 100 were looking to sexually abuse children.

Scaramucci said human trafficking is a “hidden crime” in that it is hard to know exactly how widespread it is. He said many people may interact with victims of human trafficking, or even traffickers, without knowing it.

“It hides right in front of us,” Scaramucci said. “It's happening in the hotels that we're in. It's happening at the restaurants that we eat at. It's happening everywhere. There's really no way to put a number to it. It's not something that can be done in front of people, but it's literally happening right there in front of you.”

Scaramucci said his work has led him to travel to 44 states and countries such as Mongolia, Iraq, Belize and Moldova to teach law enforcement agencies how to conduct investigations, how to use the internet to find traffickers and how to interview victims. Last year, he travelled to the Poland-Ukraine border to assist officials there with identifying possible traffickers and victims among Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion.

Jeff Tiegs, owner and president of Skull Games, said the nonprofit was founded in the past few months and is pulling in various trafficking experts from different organizations to form an “all-star” team, with Scaramucci being the MVP of the new team.

“He’s far and away the expert, in my opinion, in the United States on how to do this with law enforcement,” Tiegs said. “His understanding and expertise in this space is second to none. To be able to have Joe work with us on a full-time basis, I can't even begin to calculate how much impact we're going to be able to increase with him and what we what we're doing as a team. It's going to be remarkable.”

Tiegs said Skull Games identifies women and children who are trafficking victims and then pushes leads to law enforcement to help victims and arrest the traffickers, then works to restore “a life of freedom and normalcy” to the victims. He said the organization also works with law enforcement agencies to educate them on fighting human trafficking, similar to the work Scaramucci has done with the sheriff’s office, and also teaches self-defense and empowerment classes for women and kids.

Tiegs said the name of Skull Games is inspired by a quote from pimp-turned-author Iceberg Slim: “Pimping isn't a sex game. It's a skull game.”

“To me, that's two different things,” Tiegs said. “One is, when people look at these victims and they say ‘Why doesn't she leave?’ Well, you're only seeing what's happening on the outside. Her mind is where she's being controlled. They play mind games, and skull games with these victims.”

As a 28-year veteran of the military, Tiegs said he equates the things he learned on the battlefield with the work he and Scaramucci will do, and said really, it is like a game.

“You move your pieces, I move my pieces. There's always going to be an opponent,” Tiegs said. “Whoever can stay ahead of their opponent and shape the conditions to succeed, that's what we're trying to do with our organization and our partnerships.”

Comparing the work Skull Games does to a chessboard, Tiegs said Scaramucci has the ability to move wherever he wants.

“Joe is the queen,” Tiegs said. “Because he can move backwards, forwards, diagonally. He has the ability to just move all across the board. And he's just incredibly respected. Everyone respects him.”