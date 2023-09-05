The Lorena Primary School principal is seeking to be dismissed from a federal lawsuit filed by the family of a child who was sexually abused there in 2021, and the school district is seeking to have some of the family’s claims thrown out.

A long-term substitute teacher at the primary school, Nicolas Scott Crenshaw, pleaded guilty in May to sexually abusing two children at the school, one who was 4 and one who was 5 at the time. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison. The family of one of the children filed a federal civil rights lawsuit early last month in Waco against Lorena Independent School District and Lorena Primary School Principal April Jewell, claiming deliberate indifference to the child’s rights.

The lawsuit says the child suffered physical pain, fear and nightmares about school.

Jewell and the district filed motions Aug. 28 and Aug. 30 to have all allegations against her dismissed, claiming the allegations against her were in her role as a district official, not as an individual. Under the law, certain actions of public officials are considered actions of the entity they represent.

Attorneys for the district also filed a motion Aug. 30 for partial dismissal of claims against the district, saying the family’s attorneys did not establish in the initial complaint that a policy or custom of the district or its board of trustees led to the girl’s suffering.

The initial complaint alleges the school district did not investigate Crenshaw after complaints against him by fellow employees, and that Jewell retaliated against some who complained and allowed Crenshaw unsupervised access to the victims.

The judge has not yet ruled on the district’s dismissal motions.

To protect the identity of the child, the adult family members who filed the suit also filed motions to be identified as Mary and John Doe, and asked that their relationship be referred to as “next friends” of the young girl, who is given the pseudonym Jane Doe.