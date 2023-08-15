Lorena police have arrested a man on multiple felony charges after a woman said he forced her into her home at knifepoint and sexually assaulted her.

Brett Anthony Miller, 34, was arrested Monday on charges of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a felony, a first-degree felony; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second degree felony; and assault by strangulation, a third-degree felony.

According to Miller’s arrest warrant affidavit, Lorena police met with a woman at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center after she said she was sexually assaulted. The affidavit says the woman’s face was visibly bloody when officers interviewed her, and she was initially afraid to report the assault for fear of retaliation.

The affidavit says Miller forced the woman into her home against her will on Saturday. The affidavit says Miller assaulted the woman by striking her in the face and choking her until she passed out, after which he dragged her into the kitchen and hit her again.

The affidavit says Miller took the woman into the bedroom of the home where he sexually assaulted her before putting a knife to her throat and threatening to kill her.

Court records show Miller is a multi-time felon, with previous convictions for evading arrest in a vehicle in 2009, driving while intoxicated in 2014, burglary of a habitation and assault family violence with a prior, both in 2015. Court records show Miller was sentenced to 7 years in prison in October 2015 for the DWI, burglary and assault charges, before being released on parole in May 2019.

Miller remained jailed Tuesday on $1.4 million bond.