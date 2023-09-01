A McLennan County grand jury indicted a local man on a capital murder charge this week, nearly four years after he was charged with shooting another man in a robbery.

Trevin Jamar Oleary, now 29, is charged with the murder of the robbery victim, William Smith, who died this March of his injuries.

Oleary was originally arrested by Robinson Police on Oct. 8, 2019, and charged with aggravated assault and robbery. Police at the time said Smith identified Oleary as the man who shot him in the face and robbed him of $200 and his car on Sept. 24, 2019.

The Tribune-Herald previously reported that a motorist found Smith in the 100 block of Moonlight Drive. Police said at the time that the victim had jumped from the car as it slowed near the intersection. They later found the car abandoned on 12th Street, the inside covered in blood.

Police also said electronic messaging indicated Oleary and Smith had planned to travel together prior to the robbery and shooting.

McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens said the DA’s office upgraded the charges to murder after it learned of Smith’s death on March 6. Tetens said Smith had been paralyzed as a result of being shot in the face and spent the last years of his life in a nursing home.

Tetens said autopsy results received in July confirmed the man had died as a result of the gunshot wounds he suffered in the robbery.

Oleary had previously been indicted three times on aggravated assault and robbery charges, with the fourth indictment issued Thursday charging him with capital murder. He remained in jail Friday on $250,000 bond.

In other indictments released Thursday:

Lacy Lakeview murder

Abel Carlos Hidrago, 32, of Lacy Lakeview, was indicted Thursday on murder and evidence tampering charges in the July shooting death of Daniel Kirk Boshell, 39.

According to an arrest affidavit, Lacy Lakeview officers first responded to a call at 6:30 a.m. July 17 of an unconscious man sitting on a porch of a home in the 500 block of Greenfield Drive. At the scene they found Boshell slumped over dead with a gunshot wound to his forehead.

By viewing surveillance footage at the residence and interviewing witnesses, police were able to determine that Hidrago and Boshell’s ex-girlfriend, identified in the affidavit as Hidrago’s current girlfriend, were at the residence where the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. They were later arrested at a residence about 500 feet from where Boshell was found.

The affidavit says the girlfriend told police they had all been drinking alcohol together on the porch when Boshell retrieved three firearms from inside the residence and showed the weapons to her and Hidrago.

The affidavit says the woman told police Boshell asked her to shoot him, which she refused. She told police Hidrago picked up one of the guns, and as she turned her head, she heard a gunshot and turned around to see Boshell bleeding from his forehead, the affidavit says.

Hidrago told police he felt uneasy when Boshell brought out the guns and was worried he might shoot him, the affidavit says.

Hidrago told police Boshell startled him when he stood up while holding a pistol, and said he attempted to wrestle with Boshell for the firearm, which went off and struck Boshell in the forehead, the affidavit says.

A Lacy Lakeview Police Department social media post says Hidrago shot Boshell after a dispute but did not elaborate on the cause.

The affidavit says Hidrago disposed of the pistol in a creek in Riesel, and later led investigators to it.

Hidrago remained jailed Friday on $505,000 bond.

Capital murder downgraded

A Waco man was re-indicted on murder and aggravated assault and kidnapping charges Thursday, with the murder charge being downgraded from a previous indictment.

Christopher Alan Bias, 45, was originally arrested Oct. 2, 2019 on a capital murder charge in the March 2018 smothering death of Taivunn Demontre Briscoe, 20. An autopsy report revealed Briscoe was killed due to “homicidal violence” due to asphyxia and smothering.

A search warrant said police believed Bias had kidnapped Briscoe and another man after luring them to Bias’ home. The other man told police Bias forced them at gunpoint to Briscoe’s home, where Bias tied them with duct tape and zip ties, according to an arrest affidavit.

The affidavit says the man heard Briscoe saying he could not breathe, and he was later discovered dead in his home.

The second kidnapping victim told police Bias forced him to remove a TV from Briscoe’s residence and was forced into the trunk of a car by Bias, and was driven around throughout the day, the affidavit says.

Bias remained jailed Friday on $750,000 bond.

Child sex assault

A 38-year-old Hewitt man was indicted on numerous charges Thursday accusing him of sexually abusing three young girls over a period of eight years and photographing their abuse.

Bryan Christopher Saenz was initially arrested in June on three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony and three counts indecency with a child with sexual contact, a second-degree felony.

The Thursday indictment adds three more charges of indecency with a child and a first-degree felony charge of continuous sexual abuse of young children, which carries between 25 to 99 years in prison, and up to life.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Hewitt police were informed of the alleged assaults after the mother of the victims, all of whom were under 16, reported it to police. The children told police the abuse had been occurring since 2015, with one of the children saying it began when she was 10.

The affidavit also said Saenz assaulted the children in multiple different ways and documented the abuse in photos and videos, which he stored in a “secret album.”

Saenz remained in jail Friday on $2.25 million bond.