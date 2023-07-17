Lacy Lakeview police arrested a man on a murder charge Monday after finding a 40-year-old dead with a gunshot wound.

Police responded Monday to a questionable death in the 500 block of Greenfield Drive, where they determined Daniel Kirk Boshell had died of a gunshot wound, according to a police department Facebook post.

"Through investigation and interviews, Lacy Lakeview Detectives were able to determine the suspect, identified as Abel Carlos Hidrago, committed the homicide after a dispute with the victim," the post says.

Hidrago remained in McLennan County Jail on Monday night. Bond was not yet listed.