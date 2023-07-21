A 42-year-old man was arrested Friday evening on federal warrants in two Waco bank robberies last year, Waco police announced.

John Rainwater was arrested in Waco on bank robbery charges in an October armed robbery of Texell Credit Union, 1221 Hewitt Drive in Waco, and an April 2022 robbery of First Convenience Bank in the Walmart at 600 Hewitt Drive, also in Waco, according to a Waco police press release.

Waco detectives, the FBI and U.S. Marshals cooperated on the investigation and arrest, the press release says.

Waco police responded to the First Convenience Bank robbery at about 9:45 a.m. April 30, 2022, and determined a robber had demanded money from bank employees and claimed to have a handgun, police said at the time. Employees’ hands were tied, but no major injuries were reported. The robber fled on foot before police arrived.

Police responded to the Texell Credit Union robbery at about 11:45 a.m. Oct. 22, 2022, after a robber "walked into the building, brandished a firearm and took an undisclosed amount of money," according to a Waco police press release at the time.