A man initially arrested on a murder charge after a March 2022 shooting that killed a bystander outside an Austin Avenue bar pleaded guilty Thursday to other charges stemming from the same incident.

Ryan Austin Trejo, 26, of Waco, was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty before Judge Thomas West of Waco's 19th State District Court to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and bringing a firearm to a bar. Because West made a deadly weapon finding, Trejo will not be eligible to seek parole until he receives credit for serving four years.

The pleas Thursday represent the entire disposition of the case, meaning prosecutors are not pursuing a murder charge against Trejo or any other charges related to the incident at this time, McLennan County Assistant District Attorney Will Hix said.

Trejo was initially arrested on a murder charge March 5, 2022, in the death early that morning of Jose Pedro Martinez-Medina, 30. Martinez-Medina was a bystander, not involved in a fight that led to the shooting, police said at the time.

Trejo took a gun to The Warehouse Waco bar and became involved in an argument with other patrons, before voluntarily taking the argument outside where fists were thrown, Trejo's arrest warrant says.

Finding himself on the ground, Trejo fired at least two bullets from his gun, striking and killing Martinez-Medina, the initial arrest warrant says. However, the charge Trejo pleaded guilty to indicates he threatened James Edward Tyrone with the gun during the fight, not that he fired the gun.

At the time of the incident, police said Martinez-Medina died at the scene of a gunshot wound and one other person was shot and transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

"We are incredibly proud of the investigation done by law enforcement in this case," Hix said by email. "The level of detail enabled us to evaluate each angle of what occurred the night that Mr. Martinez-Medina was killed, and understand which charges would have posed challenges at trial, as well as which charges were not disputable."