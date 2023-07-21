A Waco man was sentenced to 40 years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to murder in the 2021 shooting death of an employee at Mr. Greek on Waco Drive.

Judge Thomas West of Waco's 19th State District Court accepted the plea and sentenced Lavell Rodney Jones in accordance with a deal his attorneys struck with Assistant District Attorney Will Hix. Prosecutors agreed to drop the capital murder charge against Jones. A capital conviction comes with either a sentence of life in prison without parole or a death sentence.

Three family members gave victim impact statements during a court hearing Thursday.

A grand jury indicted Jones on the capital murder charge in late 2021 after investigators determined he shot and killed Othman Nemer Alsayyed Ahmad, 57, during a robbery at Mr. Greek Grocery and Grill, 2625 W. Waco Drive.

Ahmad was working the night shift when surveillance video showed a masked man enter the business and point a gun a gun on Ahmad, according to an arrest affidavit Waco police filed at the time. After Ahmad handed over money from his pocket and the robber turned to leave, Ahmad pulled out his own gun and a struggle ensued, the affidavit says.

They exited the store together before the robber fired a shot that hit Ahmad in the head, according to the affidavit.

Investigators reported they received text messages between Jones and an unnamed informant in which Jones said he robbed “Greek” and also wrote “he tried to shoot me first so I offed him.”

Jones said in the messages that “all he got” was $300, telling the informant he committed the robbery to make up for losing “a large amount of dope,” according to the affidavit. Investigators also reported they received a warrant for Jones' cellphone and were able to determine he was in the area of the store at the time of the shooting.