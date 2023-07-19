Employees at the state juvenile lockup in Mart are eager for the pay raise that begins with their next paycheck Aug. 1, and its leaders hope the bump will boost staffing and morale.

The Texas Legislature recently approved the pay bumps to support an agency that has been chronically understaffed in recent years and faced an acute staffing crisis last summer that led the Texas Department of Juvenile Justice to temporarily halt intake at its five secure facilities statewide.

Morale has already improved among employees at the McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility in Mart, Superintendent Antonio Houston said.

The 5% pay raise the Legislature approved for Texas Juvenile Justice Department employees took effect July 1 and will hit paychecks next month, with another raise arriving in a year.

Houston said he hopes the higher wages will allow his facility to compete for employees from as far away as Waco and hire for the vacancies he has.

“It is our hope here to be able to bring the facility up to its full complement of authorized staff members,” Houston said.

The Mart facility is looking to hire 40 more juvenile corrections officers in the next two months so it can fill vacant positions and ensure adequate staff for expected new programming, department spokesperson Barbara Kessler said. The lockup is also starting to offer part-time positions to add flexibility for its workforce that now numbers 360, including 218 juvenile corrections officers.

Mart housed about 180 youth this month, though the number can fluctuate day to day, Kessler said.

When the juvenile justice department halted intake at all its secure facilities last year, it had 391 corrections officers statewide, with an average of a little more than 600 youth in custody for the year, The Texas Tribune reported at the time. The agency was working to recover to the point it could continue taking placements from county facilities, which were holding 130 youth awaiting transfer to the state, according to a June 2022 letter to county leaders from Shandra Carter, who was then the agency’s interim director and has since been named permanent director. At the time, there were 242 youth at Mart.

The halt in intake arrived when short staffing meant youth in some facilities were kept in their rooms for 23 hours some days because there were not enough corrections officers to supervise even trips to use the bathroom or shower, The Texas Tribune reported. The halt was needed to ensure the situation did not become even more dire, Carter said.

“This could cause a significantly impaired ability to intervene in the increasing suicidal behaviors already occurring by youth struggling with the isolative impact of operational room confinement,” she wrote.

Mart operations manager James Rogers said he hopes the improving pay means the facility would be able to hire not just more people but more good people.

“We’d like to be able to pick and choose,” Rogers said.

The minimum raise the Legislature approved is $3,000 per year, Kessler said.

The lowest-ranking and lowest-paid corrections officers starting in the juvenile justice system will now earn $44,700 annually, up from $41,700, she said.

“They would be on track to receive another $3,000 annual pay increase next year, per the budget just passed,” Kessler said.

Among the unsung employees working hard to help youth in custody of the state’s juvenile corrections facilities, the teachers can make a great impact on their youth, said Craig Taylor, who has been principal of the high school in the Mart facility for five years. Taylor previously worked 11 years as a principal in regular public schools and nine years teaching a variety of agriculture and mechanical courses.

Taylor said most of his teachers came out of public schools, including many who retired from a school district before coming to work in juvenile justice schools.

“Many of our educators came from public schools and they still have something to give, so they go back to work teaching here,” Taylor said. “They find that their greatest success is when the students here try to better themselves.

Completing a General Education Development diploma or earning enough credits to graduate high school is the first positive achievement many of the youth in his school can recall, Taylor said.

“It’s empowering for them, to see that they did this themselves,” Taylor said. “It can be an uphill battle without much support from home. For many of our youth completing GEDs or earning high school diplomas, they will be first in their family to do so.”

A GED or high school diploma may be unremarkable for young people from families that value education, Taylor said. But for the TJJD youth, whose parents may have dropped out of school, those milestones confirm that they are capable of success through hard work.

Taylor said his team holds a graduation ceremony every December and every May or June for all the youth who have passed their GED exams or earned a high school diploma and are still in residence. He said 24 youth completed one or the other since January.

“Ten of them earned high school diplomas and got released before the graduation, so we gave them their diplomas and took photos in cap and gown,” Taylor said.

Youth who earned their GED diplomas spoke to the Tribune-Herald under assumed names in accordance with TJJD policy.

“Eno” said he worked to get his diploma to better himself. He knew he was far behind on credits required for a high school diploma and that he did not have enough time before his scheduled release to complete credit recovery and a high school diploma.

In April, Eno started studying for the GED exams because it was something he could achieve in the time he had available. He passed the exams before the end of June. Now he wants to take the welding training available before his release.

“Even though people doubted me, I was successful in obtaining one of my goals,” Eno said.

He said English was his favorite subject, and he read some of Shakespeare’s poetry, but what he really liked most was writing essays.

“Alexander” said his mother motivated him and thanked all the teachers who helped him.

“I am the first one in my family to get an education,” Alexander said. “I never in my wildest dreams thought I could get this far.”

He said that getting his GED diploma is only the beginning of his life journey. He said he enjoyed studying history and other cultures, in particular Hispanic and African American culture.

“I look forward to getting a good and stable job and thankfully to this GED, I have more job opportunities,” Alexander said.