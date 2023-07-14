McLennan County may get a leg up in efforts to reduce its load of 3,500 pending felony cases when its county courts-at-law gain jurisdiction this fall over a broader range of felony cases, District Attorney Josh Tetens said.

Under a state law that takes effect in September, McLennan County's courts-at-law will share jurisdiction with state district courts over state-jail felony cases and second-degree felony cases. The county and district courts previously only shared jurisdiction over third-degree felonies, while the district courts had all other felonies and the county courts had Class A and Class B misdemeanors.

"A district court judge can refer a case to a county court-at-law judge and the court-at-law can then choose to accept it," McLennan County District Clerk Jon Gimble said.

Tetens said with the county courts being able to try the lesser felony cases, his office will able to move cases to resolution more quickly.

"I believe this will aid us in alleviating the backlog as we continue to improve our case screening process and docket management with the courts," Tetens said.

There were 3,750 pending felony cases in McLennan County when Tetens took office in January, triple the number in 2011, while the pace of new cases being added has remained steady over that period of time. Between January and the end of May, the number of pending cases had been whittled down to 3,500, even as grand juries issued another 825 felony indictments.

Expanding the number of courts that can process felony cases may mean at times the number of felony prosecutors available becomes the limiting factor in moving cases along, rather than the number of courts available, Tetens said.

"A plea can be done by any prosecutor at any time, but adding more trials to our dockets requires more manpower and time to prepare," he said.

The legislation that includes the change specific to McLennan County courts advanced in this year's legislative session as House Bill 3474 and included a range of court-related measures. Gov. Greg Abbott signed it into law last month.