The following people were indicted Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Johnathan Leland Estes — aggravated sexual assault of a child (3 counts), indecency with a child by contact (3 counts)

Bobbie Daniel Molina — intoxication manslaughter (2 counts)

Donald Dewayne Ringer — assault family violence with a prior

Lisandro Carrillo-Velasquez — solicitation of prostitution of a minor, aggravated kidnapping, indecency with a child by contact

Francisco Javier Andrade — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine, driving while intoxicated

Israel Arriaga-Renovato — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Mario Edwin Badillo Quevedo — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinols

Bobby Joel Belknap — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Amber Michelle Macedo — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Albert Booker — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Albert Lee Booker — criminal mischief of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

David Dewayne Brown — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinols

Regenald Dorrell Brown — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinols

Taylor Elizabeth Brown — possession of a controlled substance: fentanyl

Kevin Lamar Burton — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Javante Carpenter — aggravated assault, deadly conduct

Javante Carpenter — aggravated assault (2 counts)

Joshua Chandler — possession of a controlled substance: fentanyl

Jason Paul Childs — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (enhanced), fraudulent use or possession of identifying information (enhanced)

Victoria Cisneros — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine, driving while intoxicated

Rodrick Dale Clayton — evading arrest or detention with a prior

Jeremy Lynn Coleman — harassment of a public servant (enhanced), harassment by persons in certain correctional facilities (enhanced)

Phillip Michael Corujo — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Coby John Crews — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, forgery

Joseph Damian De Leon — driving while intoxicated - felony (habitual)

Richarla Dawn Eastland — assault family violence with a prior

Martin Flores Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Nicholas Lane Fulgham — unauthorized use of a vehicle (enhanced)

Joseph Calvin Gaynor — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Kevin Anthony Gibson Sr. — online solicitation of a minor (habitual)

Ricky Lee Hall Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine in a drug free zone

Dennis Keith Harris — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Morgan Mesach Henderson — evading arrest or detention with a prior

Angel Juve Guevara — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

David Eckenrod — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Johnathan Demon Holland — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methylenedioxy methamphetamine in a drug free zone (habitual), possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocain in a drug free zone (habitual), possession of marihuana (enhanced), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)

Dan Morris Holley — possession of a controlled substance: carisoprobol, driving while intoxicated (enhanced)

Emily Suzanne Jacobson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger

Daniel Jernigan — possession of a controlled substance: psilocin

Donald Ray Lewis — possession of marihuana

Angelica Latrice Minnitt — possession of marihuana

Jacori Joe Lewis — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Armando Lopez — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: tramadol, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: alprazolalm, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: codeine, endangering a child

Estrellita Lopez — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: tramadol, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: alprazolam, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: codeine, endangering a child

Martin Gaspar Macias — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine, driving while intoxicated

Joshua Aaron Mancuso — assault against a police officer

Jose Medina — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Ivan Castillo — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Hameth Nada Escamilla — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Teoduco Vasquez Nava — indecency with a child by contact (3 counts)

Leonard Marlynn Norwood — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine (habitual), unlawful possession of a firearm by felon (habitual)

Candice Yvette Williams — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Jonathan Bryan Perez — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Luis Perez-Delarosa — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors, evading arrest or detention

Gregory Donnell Pollard — continuous sexual abuse of a young child

Ethan D. Prawiro — solicitation of prostitution

Deaaron Armond Randolph — robbery

Michael Anthony Rodriguez — fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, credit card or debit card abuse, tampering with a governmental record

Eduardo Sanchez — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinols

Amanda Lee Seyfarth — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Justin Nasir Shah — burglary of a habitation (3 counts)

Brandon Jerell Smith — assault family violence with a prior

Reginald Eugene Stanley — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Marvin Ladell Starks Jr. — harassment of a public servant

John Michael St. John — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (enhanced)

Thomas Earl Talton — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Austin Devante Taylor — aggravated assault (enhanced)

Tyrin Jamar Archibald — aggravated assault

Treymond Marion Norwood — aggravated assault

Robert Thomas — burglary of a habitation

Mark Kevin Tolbert — continuous sexual abuse of a young child, indecency with a child by contact

Christopher Anthony Turner — unauthorized absence from a correctional facility (enhanced)

Christopher Anthony Turner — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (habitual), possession of a controlled substance: cocaine (habitual), evading arrest or detention with a prior (enhanced), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (habitual)

Kelvin Lynn Turner — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Jenna Elise Walton — burglary of a building

Floyd Bryant Ware — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Christopher Jamone Wheatfall — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Stephanie Danielle Whitehead — assault family violence with a prior

Alfynee Lachalle Quanshai Williams — fraudulent possession or use of a credit or debit card