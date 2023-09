The following people were indicted Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Christopher Alan Bias — murder, aggravated kidnapping (2 counts), aggravated assault

Trevin Jamar Oleary — capital murder, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)

Elias James Murrell — possession of a controlled substance: cyclohexylaminopropiophenone: a compound structurally derived from 2-aminopropanal (enhanced)

Marcus Dwain Scott — assault against a public servant (habitual)

Samantha Aanerud — possession of a controlled substance: fentanyl, possession of a controlled substance: psilocin, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Kristopher Rhyan Chism — possession of a controlled substance: fentanyl, possession of a controlled substance: psilocin, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Brandon Shane Alsip — injury to a child

Dylan Alvarado — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Eliseo Aranda — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marihuana

Emiliano Aranda — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: tetrahydrocannabinols, possession of marihuana

Carolyn Doris Ashcraft — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Ernest Bankston Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Matthew Wayne Buckner — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Joshua Dee Burt — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jose Luis Caro — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Charles Anthony Carter — aggravated sexual assault of a child (enhanced), aggravated sexual assault of a child, solicitation of prostitution (enhanced), possession of child pornography (enhanced), failure to comply with sex offender registration (enhanced)

Sandra Lee Castro — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Danny Coffman Jr. — solicitation of prostitution

Angel Nicole Cotton — endangering a child (2 counts), aggravated assault

James Irwin Daniels — assault family violence with a prior, interference with emergency request for assistance

Kemesha Michelle Davis — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Corey Tremayne Douglas — failure to comply with sex offender registration

Charl Rashone Dowdy — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (enhanced)

Tammy Ann Elston — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

John Henry Estelle — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Jamon Laquentis Fisher — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Steven Laray Fisher — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Kelsey Ann Gabert — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Donaile Jerome Green — robbery (habitual), fraudulent use or possession of indentifying information (enhanced), credit card abuse

Leticia Ramirez Gutierrez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Robert Shane Hemby — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced)

Juan Hernandez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Fernando Lewis Herrera — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine, evading arrest or detention

Abel Carlos Hidrago — murder, tampering with physical evidence

Jasmine Dawn Hartman — tampering with physical evidence

Arstevion Raymon Hopkins — aggravated robbery

Eric Dwayne Hunsucker — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Charles Lyle Isbell — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jermaine Lacharles Johnson — evading arrest or detention with a prior

Tyler Alexander Kabrovich — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jonathan Kyle Lane — aggravated assault

Tabitha Lares — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Cristal Ann Lopez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jonathan Michael Luecke — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors, evading arrest or detention

Eliud Valdez Luna — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinols in a drug free zone, possession of marihuana in a drug free zone

Jerdamion Lamonte Majors — burglary of a habitation

Levi Todd Mckay — burglary of a building

Levi Todd Mckay — burglary of a habitation, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Connor Jason Hill — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Daniel Gomez Melendez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Armando Isael Moreno — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine

Cesar Eduardo Perez — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Juan Quinones Jr. — failure to comply with sex offender registration

Demarcus Leshaun Rembert — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Demarcus Leshaun Rembert — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine

Benito John Reyes Jr. — indecency with a child by contact

Gabriel Reynoso Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Mark Rivera — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Bryan Saenz — continuous sexual abuse of young children, sexual assault of a child (3 counts), indecency with a child by contact (6 counts)

Jorge Octavio Sanchez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Cristobal Sanchez Galicia — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Jessica D. Scilley — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Maria Conchita Serrano — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Matthew Alexander Woods — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Eden Nicole Strother — assault against a public servant

Edgar Almanza — possession of marihuana