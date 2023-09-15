The following people were indicted Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.
Wesley Takquan Lewis — aggravated assault (enhanced), endangering a child
David Israel Suarez — injury to a child
Elijah Noel Banda — racing on highway
Luis Torres — racing on highway
Nathaniel Blake — criminal solicitation
Luke Blevins — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
James Arby Bright — aggravated robbery
Devin Waylon Brown — burglary of a building
Angelica Bunch — injury to a child
Quintrial Tramond Carroll — evading arrest or detention with a prior
Jose Rosario Delarosa — vehicle involved in accident/failure to stop and render aid
Don Mario Deleon — aggravated assault
Jonathon Dwayne Deveney — assault family violence with a prior
Gretchen Blake Rhiannon Dillon — abandoning a child
Christian Giovvani Dominguez — sexual assault of a child
Hal Kent Donaldson Jr. — aggravated assault
Charles Clinton Dorris — aggravated assault
Michael James Easter — sexual assault (enhanced)
John Leo Ethridge — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Katrina Lanett Evans — injury to a child (3 counts)
Raymond Dale Finch — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors
Dustin John Garretson — driving while intoxicated - felony (enhanced), evading arrest detention with vehicle (enhanced)
Valerie Trinidad Gomez — aggravated assault
Martha Gonzalez-Davila — assault against a pregnant woman
Tyler De Shun Goudeau Cheeks — aggravated assault (2 counts)
Donald Carl Gregory — aggravated assault
Hope Elizabeth Harris — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Marcus Leroy Hatcher — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced), assault family violence by occlusion with a prior
Diego Hernandez — indecency with a child by contact (3 counts)
Matthew Douglas Hicks — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Katourah Lyn Holt — aggravated assault
Terry Theodore Isabell — driving while intoxicated - felony (enhanced)
Mark Jackson — assault family violence by occlusion
Delano Djuan Kelly — criminal mischief of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000
Errica Vonshae King — injury to a child
Lloyd Homan King — aggravated assault (2 counts)
Shawna Kay King — aggravated assault (2 counts)
Tramine Dawon King — evading arrest or detention with a prior (enhanced)
Tramine Dawon King — unauthorized use of a vehicle (enhanced)
Vonice Lawrence King — assault against a pregnant woman (habitual)
Quavontae Latimore — burglary of a habitation
Wesley Takquan Lewis — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced)
Wesley Takquan Lewis — unauthorized use of a vehicle
Wesley Takquan Lewis — criminal mischief of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000, terroristic threat, assault causes bodily
Lessie Lewis Long — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced)
John Alex Lopez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine in a drug free zone
Robert Leeland Manly — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Brittnie Samantha Brazzel — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Aaron Milton Marquez — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: to, wit: methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence
Ozzy Nicholas Isbell — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence
Ozzy Nicholas Isbell — aggravated robbery
Moises Eder Martinez — retaliation
Moises Eder Martinez — aggravated assault
Symone Monique Mcnelton — aggravated assault, criminal mischief of $750 or more but less than $2,500
Jermaine Deshannon Moore — aggravated assault
Ashley Rebekah Myers — aggravated robbery
Emerson Ross Neikirk — attempting to take weapon from peace officer
Gavin Norwood — theft of a firearm
Randal Parker — aggravated assault, tampering with physical evidence
Roger Quenell Porter — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Yarrnick Rahiem Randle — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)
Corey Stephen Roberts — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
William Ray Robinson — aggravated assault
Xzavier Robinson — robbery (enhanced)
Irvin Barrientos Sanchez — endangering a child
Daniel Savala — continuous trafficking of persons (enhanced)
Christopher Hundl — continuous trafficking of persons
Rodney Darrell Scott — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine, evading arrest or detention with a prior
Xzavier Deshaun Sims — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Jason Matthew Skaggs — solicitation of prostitution
Jason Matthew Skaggs — sexual assault of a child (2 counts)
Domanita Dontrea Smith — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Kenneth James Smith — evading arrest or detention with a prior (enhanced)
Kenneth James Smith — criminal mischief of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 (enhanced)
Sheyenne Elizabeth Snelson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Brandon Spell — repeated violation of condition of bond
Brandon Spell — assault family violence by occlusion, sexual assault
Hayden Richard Stevens — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Elvis Suarez — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: tetrahydrocannabinols
Sean Edward Rodriguez — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: tetrahydrocannabinols
Meghan Leah Taylor — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Joseph Nicholas Terronez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Kelvin Lynn Turner — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
Valentin Marius Vaduva — engaging in organized criminal activity
Christopher Villarre Vallejo — burglary of a building
Cody Ian Vasquez — debit card abuse (enhanced), theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (enhanced)
Cody Ian Vasquez — robbery, credit or debit card abuse (enhanced)
Robert Antonio Vasquez — delivery of a controlled substance: cocaine
Robert Antonio Vasquez — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine
Robert Antonio Vasquez — delivery of a controlled substance: cocaine
Robert Antonio Vasquez — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine in a drug free zone, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine in a drug free zone
Robert Briscoe Verner — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Christopher Dale Veteto — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinols
Jayden John Laure Clayton — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinols
Charles Norman Wallace Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Kanijha Lashanea Ware — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine
Eric Eugene Warner Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine in a drug free zone (habitual), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (habitual)
Daniel Rodney Webber — assault family violence by occlusion, assault family violence
Joshua Lee White — assault family violence with a prior, assault against a police officer
Russell Shane Wulf — harassment of a public servant
Johnathan Cipriano Palacios — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle
Christopher Lawrence Beebe — burglary of a building