The following people were indicted Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023 by a McLennan County grand jury. The District Attorney’s Office no longer furnishes the age or city of residence of the people on this list.

Wesley Takquan Lewis — aggravated assault (enhanced), endangering a child

David Israel Suarez — injury to a child

Elijah Noel Banda — racing on highway

Luis Torres — racing on highway

Nathaniel Blake — criminal solicitation

Luke Blevins — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

James Arby Bright — aggravated robbery

Devin Waylon Brown — burglary of a building

Angelica Bunch — injury to a child

Quintrial Tramond Carroll — evading arrest or detention with a prior

Jose Rosario Delarosa — vehicle involved in accident/failure to stop and render aid

Don Mario Deleon — aggravated assault

Jonathon Dwayne Deveney — assault family violence with a prior

Gretchen Blake Rhiannon Dillon — abandoning a child

Christian Giovvani Dominguez — sexual assault of a child

Hal Kent Donaldson Jr. — aggravated assault

Charles Clinton Dorris — aggravated assault

Michael James Easter — sexual assault (enhanced)

John Leo Ethridge — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Katrina Lanett Evans — injury to a child (3 counts)

Raymond Dale Finch — theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors

Dustin John Garretson — driving while intoxicated - felony (enhanced), evading arrest detention with vehicle (enhanced)

Valerie Trinidad Gomez — aggravated assault

Martha Gonzalez-Davila — assault against a pregnant woman

Tyler De Shun Goudeau Cheeks — aggravated assault (2 counts)

Donald Carl Gregory — aggravated assault

Hope Elizabeth Harris — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Marcus Leroy Hatcher — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced), assault family violence by occlusion with a prior

Diego Hernandez — indecency with a child by contact (3 counts)

Matthew Douglas Hicks — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Katourah Lyn Holt — aggravated assault

Terry Theodore Isabell — driving while intoxicated - felony (enhanced)

Mark Jackson — assault family violence by occlusion

Delano Djuan Kelly — criminal mischief of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000

Errica Vonshae King — injury to a child

Lloyd Homan King — aggravated assault (2 counts)

Shawna Kay King — aggravated assault (2 counts)

Tramine Dawon King — evading arrest or detention with a prior (enhanced)

Tramine Dawon King — unauthorized use of a vehicle (enhanced)

Vonice Lawrence King — assault against a pregnant woman (habitual)

Quavontae Latimore — burglary of a habitation

Wesley Takquan Lewis — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced)

Wesley Takquan Lewis — unauthorized use of a vehicle

Wesley Takquan Lewis — criminal mischief of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000, terroristic threat, assault causes bodily

Lessie Lewis Long — assault family violence with a prior (enhanced)

John Alex Lopez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine in a drug free zone

Robert Leeland Manly — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Brittnie Samantha Brazzel — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Aaron Milton Marquez — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: to, wit: methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence

Ozzy Nicholas Isbell — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence

Ozzy Nicholas Isbell — aggravated robbery

Moises Eder Martinez — retaliation

Moises Eder Martinez — aggravated assault

Symone Monique Mcnelton — aggravated assault, criminal mischief of $750 or more but less than $2,500

Jermaine Deshannon Moore — aggravated assault

Ashley Rebekah Myers — aggravated robbery

Emerson Ross Neikirk — attempting to take weapon from peace officer

Gavin Norwood — theft of a firearm

Randal Parker — aggravated assault, tampering with physical evidence

Roger Quenell Porter — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Yarrnick Rahiem Randle — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle (enhanced)

Corey Stephen Roberts — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

William Ray Robinson — aggravated assault

Xzavier Robinson — robbery (enhanced)

Irvin Barrientos Sanchez — endangering a child

Daniel Savala — continuous trafficking of persons (enhanced)

Christopher Hundl — continuous trafficking of persons

Rodney Darrell Scott — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine, evading arrest or detention with a prior

Xzavier Deshaun Sims — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Jason Matthew Skaggs — solicitation of prostitution

Jason Matthew Skaggs — sexual assault of a child (2 counts)

Domanita Dontrea Smith — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Kenneth James Smith — evading arrest or detention with a prior (enhanced)

Kenneth James Smith — criminal mischief of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000 (enhanced)

Sheyenne Elizabeth Snelson — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Brandon Spell — repeated violation of condition of bond

Brandon Spell — assault family violence by occlusion, sexual assault

Hayden Richard Stevens — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Elvis Suarez — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: tetrahydrocannabinols

Sean Edward Rodriguez — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: tetrahydrocannabinols

Meghan Leah Taylor — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Joseph Nicholas Terronez — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Kelvin Lynn Turner — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Valentin Marius Vaduva — engaging in organized criminal activity

Christopher Villarre Vallejo — burglary of a building

Cody Ian Vasquez — debit card abuse (enhanced), theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors (enhanced)

Cody Ian Vasquez — robbery, credit or debit card abuse (enhanced)

Robert Antonio Vasquez — delivery of a controlled substance: cocaine

Robert Antonio Vasquez — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine

Robert Antonio Vasquez — delivery of a controlled substance: cocaine

Robert Antonio Vasquez — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: cocaine in a drug free zone, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver: methamphetamine in a drug free zone

Robert Briscoe Verner — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Christopher Dale Veteto — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinols

Jayden John Laure Clayton — possession of a controlled substance: tetrahydrocannabinols

Charles Norman Wallace Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Kanijha Lashanea Ware — possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine

Eric Eugene Warner Jr. — possession of a controlled substance: cocaine in a drug free zone (habitual), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (habitual)

Daniel Rodney Webber — assault family violence by occlusion, assault family violence

Joshua Lee White — assault family violence with a prior, assault against a police officer

Russell Shane Wulf — harassment of a public servant

Johnathan Cipriano Palacios — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Christopher Lawrence Beebe — burglary of a building