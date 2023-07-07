The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 17 people on solicitation of prostitution charges, including four accused of soliciting minors.

“We will stop all we possibly can,” Sheriff Parnell McNamara said Friday, following a 10-day sting operation that began the last week of June. “You’d think they would get the message, especially those going after kids.”

Each of the cases will be evaluated individually, McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens said Friday.

Joshua Dewitt, of Tomahawk, Wisconsin, was arrested by authorities there, McNamara said.

“We coordinated with law enforcement in Tomahawk, Wisconsin. … He’s awaiting extradition to McLennan County,” he said.

As authorities looked at Dewitt’s online accounts they found approximately 20 victims nationwide, McLennan County investigator Andrew Hermes said Friday.

“There was a local victim,” Hermes said of the people identified through Dewitt’s accounts. “Authorities in Wisconsin have charged him three to four instances of targeting minors and getting them to send explicit photos. Two of the victims were in Texas, one in this area.”

Detectives arrested 13 men on a state jail felony charge of solicitation of prostitution, involving an alleged attempt to buy sex from an adult; two on a second-degree felony charge of solicitation of a minor; and two on a second-degree felony charge of online solicitation of a minor.

Many of the solicitations were online, Sgt. Joseph Scaramucci said.

“We put up an ad and it takes about 10 minutes,” Scaramucci said. “They reach out to our undercover accounts. They start a conversation, turn it sexual and ask to meet for sex.”

Dewitt, along with David Denson, Christopher Mercer, and Tyler Ritchie, were arrested on solicitation of a minor charges, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

The other 13 were arrested on charges of soliciting prostitution: Lance Webb, Jacob Pifer, Joseph Fontaine, Alfred Dupree, James Connolly, Raymond Rowley, Ethan Prawiro, Shane Meyer, Evan McConnell, Michael Kasberg, Joshua Porsche, Danny Coffman, Sergio Hernandez, the press release states.

McLennan County Jail records show none of the 17 in custody there as of Friday morning.