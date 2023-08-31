A jury took 48 minutes Thursday to convict Elijah Jamal Craven, 21, of the 2019 murder of Aquarius Tyrone McPhaul, 17.

The trial began Monday in Waco’s 54th District Court, with witness testimony beginning Tuesday. A myriad of police officers and forensic examiners testified about what was discovered at the scene of McPhaul’s murder, and linked Craven to the murder weapon, a mask left at the scene and the stolen truck used to drive McPhaul to the location of his killing, in part using Instagram videos. Messages from Craven's and McPhaul’s Instagram accounts indicated the two had communicated about meeting up prior to McPhaul’s murder, and a surveillance video from the last place McPhaul was seen alive showed him getting into a truck driven by Craven.

Two witnesses identified Craven as the shooter and said Craven killed McPhaul after McPhaul refused to give up his gold watch at gunpoint. Another man testified that Craven bragged about the murder to him, and said Craven told him about leaving a camo balaclava at the scene of the crime. Investigators later found Craven’s DNA on the inside of the mask.

Judge Susan Kelly will decide Craven's sentence at a later date.

In closing arguments, McLennan County prosecutor Christi Hunting Horse refuted many of the arguments Craven’s defense attorney, Abel Reyna, had made against the state’s evidence. In the previous days of the trial, Reyna had theorized that someone else had sent many of the messages recovered from Craven’s Instagram account. He also questioned the credibility of the state’s witnesses, as the two who saw the killing had admitted to initially lying to detectives about aspects of the murder.

Hunting Horse told the jury two of the messages from Craven's account are believed to have been sent by other people, but they identified themselves in the messages. Other messages from Craven also revealed the others were physically with Craven when they sent messages from his account, she said. If someone else was sending the messages the day of McPhaul’s murder, then it made no sense why he would get into the truck so eagerly at the New Road Inn, Hunting Horse said.

She also acknowledged the witnesses had lied about certain aspects of the murder, but said they were scared of retaliation for “snitching.” However, Hunting Horse said there was one aspect they never lied or changed their story about: that Craven was the one who killed McPhaul.

Hunting Horse went on to describe McPhaul’s murder, speaking through tears as she reiterated much of what the witnesses had described in previous days. She said Craven’s behavior the day of the murder was “disgusting” and said McPhaul begged Craven, someone he was friends with, for his life.

“Who shoots somebody and gets in the car and laughs?” she said, referring to witness testimony.

In the defense’s closing arguments, Reyna told the jury they stood at a “constitutional gate” and said the state’s evidence was not enough proof beyond a reasonable doubt of Craven’s guilt. He asked them to look at the evidence critically and said the state’s story of the murder did not fully line up.

Reyna questioned why there were 13 bullet wounds, even though seven shell casings were found at the scene. A medical examiner had previously testified the discrepancy was due to one bullet causing multiple entrance and exit wounds, but Reyna questioned how that was possible since the bullets used to kill McPhaul were hollow points, bullets designed to spread on impact and not exit the body.

He also questioned why the bullets or gun were never tested for DNA, and questioned why it took four years for the camo mask to be tested for DNA. Reyna told the jury they should ask for more proof, and said a guilty verdict should not come on a possibility, but a certainty.

In response, McLennan County Assistant District Attorney Ryan Calvert said the jury should think about the evidence critically and remember how many pieces of evidence and witness testimony link Craven to the murder.

“The facts are what they are, and they are what they are collectively,” Calvert said. “Sometimes, it’s too coincidental to be a coincidence.”

He then said Craven “brutally and cold-bloodedly” killed McPhaul. He said Craven was “kind enough” to give the state the evidence found in his Instagram account, such as a video of Craven handling the murder weapon and showing the gun and ammunition from multiple angles, which helped the state connect him to the weapon.

Calvert said going over the messages sent only minutes before McPhaul’s was like watching a horror movie.

“Don’t you want to tell Aquarius not to go?” Calvert said, referring to the surveillance video showing McPhaul getting into the truck that would drive him to the scene of his murder. Calvert said McPhaul was set up but didn’t know because he was talking to someone he considered a friend: Craven.

He also said McPhaul’s family members, who spent much of the trial watching in the courtroom, have waited four years for justice.

During closing arguments, Craven was shaking as he watched and listened to the state argue against him and his attorneys argue for him, and shook his head when Calvert said he was guilty.

After the verdict, he hugged his lawyers and told them “Love y’all.” He then looked to the crowd of onlookers and found his mother, making a heart sign and saying “Love you mom” as a bailiff led him out of the courtroom.

Members of McPhaul’s family are set to give victim impact statements later Thursday.