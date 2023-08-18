The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office has charged a 39-year-old man with engaging in organized criminal activity, accusing him of conspiring with a trio who burglarized an Elm Mott auto parts store in June.

Irving Aguirre Velazquez was booked Thursday into McLennan County Jail on the second-degree felony charge and was released Friday on a $10,000 bond.

An arrest warrant accuses Velazquez of joining three others who have already been arrested in the June 27 burglary at BYOT Auto Parts in Elm Mott in which tools, auto parts and three vehicles worth nearly $36,000 were stolen. The others were Amber Nicole Castaneda, 26; John Phillip Cano, 42; and Steven James Perez, 32.

An arrest warrant for Velazquez states that he possessed a key fob to a Mercedes that was reported stolen during the June 27 case, as well as three vehicles that Perez admitted to stealing. The affidavit says on July 20, Velazquez was found operating a stolen Ford F-250 truck, which he claimed to have purchased from Perez.

The affidavit says on July 27, Velazquez was found in possession of another stolen F-250 truck he reportedly bought from Perez and was also found in possession of the Mercedes key fob on this date. On the same day, another stolen vehicle was recovered from Velazquez’s home, which Perez admitted to stealing, the affidavit says.

The affidavit says Velasquez was not able to produce any documentation proving his claims that he purchased the vehicles. Velazquez is also a “known acquaintance” to Perez and Castaneda, and the affidavit says the two has previously resided with Velazquez.

The affidavit says due to his association with Perez and Castaneda and his possession of the stolen vehicles, investigators believe that Velazquez had “the intent to establish, maintain and participate in a combination and in the profits of a combination” of approximately $73,000 worth of stolen vehicles.

According to the McLennan County Jail, Perez was transferred to the Edwards County Jail on July 31 and remained there Friday on a human smuggling charge.

As of Friday, Castaneda remained jailed on $19,000 bond, while Cano remained jailed on $20,000 bond.