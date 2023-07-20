A murder trial in a 2020 Waco shooting death ended without a verdict Thursday, with the jury remaining deadlocked after nine hours of deliberation.

Judge Thomas West of Waco's 19th State District Court declared a mistrial shortly after 7 p.m. in the trial against Courtney O'Neil Washington, 29, of Waco. Washington remains under indictment in the July 13, 2020, shooting of death of Larry Bryant Jr., 50, at Bryant’s garage apartment in the 2600 block of Sanger Avenue.

Both McLennan County Assistant District Attorney Will Hix and defense attorney Nora Farah called witnesses from McLennan County Jail.

One of the state's witnesses who came from jail, Rolanda Bridgewater, told the jury she was in the room and high on methamphetamines, marijuana and alcohol at the time of the shooting. Bridgewater said she was 12 to 15 feet away and is sure she saw Washington shoot Bryant. She said she knew Washington before the shooting.

Another of the state's witnesses, Corey Walker, said he was 8 feet away and not intoxicated at the time of the shooting. He told the jury he saw that the shooter matched Washington's height and build but said he did not see the shooter's face.

Farah called one witness in Washington's defense, Jujuan Mantrel Johnson, who also came from jail. Johnson told the jury he was not in the room and did not see the shooting but had been at the apartment earlier in the day.

After the jury deliberated about 9 hours, they remained deadlocked and could not agree on a unanimous verdict of guilt or acquittal, and West declared a mistrial.

Now McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens will have to decide whether to pursue a new trial, strike a plea deal or dismiss the charge against Washington.