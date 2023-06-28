A Waco man returned to jail Wednesday after a judge declared a mistrial in his burglary with intent to commit sexual assault case.

A McLennan County jury of nine men and three women remained split, five to seven, after 5 hours of deliberation in the trial of Raoul Tiju Smith Brandon, 28. Visiting Judge David Hodges, who presided the trial in Waco's 54th State District Court, declared a mistrial because of the jury's deadlock.

McLennan County Assistant District Attorney Ralph Strother proceeded on a first-degree felony charge of burglary with intent to commit a felony in a July 30, 2021, incident at an apartment in the 2400 block of South 21st Street. Strother presented evidence of another count of Smith Brandon's indictment, a second-degree felony charge of sexual assault, but not not proceed on that charge.

The case is expected to be reset for another trial.

Charges also remain pending against Smith Brandon in burglaries of the same apartment on May 1, 2021, and June 9, 2021, along with an evading arrest in a vehicle charge from Aug. 7, 2021.

A woman drove to the police station late on July 30 to report Smith Brandon had broken into her apartment and raped her, Waco police Detective Eric Trojanowski testified Tuesday. Trojanowski said DNA evidence collected from the woman that night was a match for Smith Brandon and that he told police during an interview he had not had sex with her since months earlier.

Trojanowski also identified photos showing the woman's bedroom door broken in.

In his closing summation Wednesday, defense attorney Phil Martinez said injuries to the woman described in testimony Tuesday were not severe enough to be evidence of a rape, and that no photographed room in the apartment showed signs of a struggle. Martinez said there was no evidence of forced entry to the apartment.

"Maybe Brandon broke the bedroom door while he was looking for the car keys," Martinez told the jury.

Martinez said the woman had given Smith Brandon the car for which he was seeking keys and that when she found out he was having a fling with another woman, she began to make accusations of burglary, and sought protective orders in a vendetta. Martinez called her "not very credible" and asked the jury to acquit.

In the state's closing, Assistant District Attorney Duncan Widmann told the jury the woman said no repeatedly, showing series of text messages in which she told Smith Brandon not to go to her residence and that she was refusing sex. Widmann said people being raped will often freeze up and that is what happened in this case.

Widmann also showed photos of the broken bedroom door, and emphasized the strength required to crack a door and break it off the hinges. Widmann reminded the jury of a forensic nurse's testimony that not all rapes involve tearing of tissue and that the lack of injury is not evidence of consent.