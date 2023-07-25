A 47-year-old Moody man was booked into McLennan County Jail on Friday after officials say he stabbed his wife 11 times before attempting to kill himself during a standoff with police a week prior.

Trey Calvin Williams was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-family violence. He remained in jail Tuesday on $500,000 bond.

According to Williams’ arrest warrant affidavit, police were called to a stabbing at about 8:30 p.m. July 12 to a residence in the 100 block of Avenue E. When officers arrived, Williams was on his knees in the backyard, covered in blood and holding a bloody knife, the affidavit says. Williams did not follow instructions to drop the knife and lie down, the affidavit says.

He told officers “I can’t be helped” and “I lost the love of my life” and informed them his wife, who he had been in a relationship with for 21 years, was injured inside the residence. After a 13 minute standoff, Williams gripped the knife and fell forward onto the blade, with the blade penetrating his left eye, the affidavit says.

Officers then cuffed Williams and rendered aid, the affidavit says. Medics responded and took Williams and his wife to different hospitals for treatment, according to the affidavit. Investigators found three knives and a bloody pair of scissors at the scene, the affidavit says.

Williams’ wife was found with 11 stab wounds to her arms, hands, back, stomach and scalp, according to the affidavit. Two witnesses told police they heard screaming and found Williams on top of his wife in the living room attacking her, the affidavit says.

The witnesses said Williams had “no emotion or concern in his eyes,” and they were able to wrestle Williams off of her, allowing her to escape the residence, investigators wrote.

The next day, Williams’ wife told police she and Williams had been arguing for two weeks, and on the day of the assault, she had told him he needed to leave the residence, the affidavit says. She told police Williams responded by saying “Oh yeah?” before he lunged at her and pushed his thumbs into her eyes and stabbed her, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, the wife pleaded with Williams to stop and told him she loved him, to which he replied “I love you too but there’s no going back from this.” She also told police Williams’ had no emotion during the assault, “like he has shut down and checked out,” and she said she believed Williams would have killed her had her son and father not intervened, the affidavit says.