A judge ruled Friday a Waco defense attorney may not call and question witnesses himself during his upcoming trial over charges that he tried to have a family member’s alleged abuser killed.

Visiting Judge Roy Sparkman ruled Friday in Waco’s 19th State District Court that Waco defense attorney Seth Sutton may not serve as his own co-counsel.

In his first hearing on the case, Sparkman denied Sutton’s motion to act as his own co-counsel alongside his hired defense attorney, Clint Broden. Sparkman said he had a similar situation in a prior trial that caused much confusion and conflict. He also said he would allow Sutton and Broden necessary time to confer during the trial.

Sutton’s trial on the first-degree felony charge of soliciting the murder-for-hire of former Waco attorney Marcus Beaudin will begin Aug. 14 with jury selection and a panel of potential jurors almost twice the size of a usual panel. Beaudin is himself under indictment on a third-degree felony charge of attempted indecency with a child, accused of trying expose the breast of a teenage family member of Sutton and trying to fondle her in 2016.

Last month, Judge Thomas West’s office called in Sparkman to preside over the Sutton trial and some other hearings to help move the docket along.

Sutton and Waco attorney Chelsea Tijerina were indicted in August 2020 in an alleged plot to kill Beaudin, Tijerina’s ex-husband.

Broden, Sutton’s defense attorney, said in November the case against Sutton is based on an overzealous undercover Waco police officer’s attempt to entrap Sutton. The officer had been undercover investigating Sutton’s motorcycle club. Broden previously said the undercover officer took advantage of a friendship developed with Sutton during the investigation and volunteered to kill Beaudin.

Affidavits indicate Tijerina and Sutton met with the officer in May 2020 and provided details about Beaudin’s location, and Sutton gave the officer $300 to buy a gun to kill Beaudin. Tijerina died in a motorcycle wreck in May 2021 near her home in Hays County.

Waco Assistant Police Chief Robert Lanning called the undercover officer off the case three times before Sutton first mentioned a desire to harm Beaudin, according to a notice appointed prosecutor Patrick Sloane filed July 17. In another filing, Broden refers to Sutton’s mention of harming Beaudin as nothing more than a “revenge fantasy.”

Sloane, from the Texas Attorney General’s Office, was appointed to Sutton’s case after former District Attorney Barry Johnson recused the entire McLennan County DA’s office a year ago.

Sparkman will have a panel of 100 potential jurors called instead of the usual panel of around 60. He also granted Broden’s request for Sloane to identify material from 10,000 pages of text messages, emails and web searches recovered from Tijerina’s phone, setting a deadline of Aug. 2.

Sloane will also provide an internal affairs file on the undercover officer to Sparkman next week for his own review and to share with Broden.

Sparkman is a retired state district court judge from Wichita County.