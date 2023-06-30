McLennan County deputies have arrested a man who was on parole for domestic violence, and his girlfriend, in the beating of a Lorena 4-year-old who had a torn pancreas and possible broken ribs, Sheriff Parnell McNamara said Friday.

Deputies arrested Jeffrey Nevarez, 40, on Thursday and his girlfriend, Kandis Eaton-Autrey, 39, of Lorena, the child's mother, on Friday, according to a press release from the McLennan County Sheriff's Office. The complaint originated from a house in the 100 block of Hope Circle in Lorena.

“It takes a really low-down despicable coward to beat and injure a helpless 4-year-old girl," McNamara said by phone Friday. "You don’t get much worse than this.”

Investigators obtained a warrant charging Nevarez with injury to a child, a second-degree felony, and after further investigation obtained a warrant charging Eaton-Autrey with endangering a child, a state jail felony, according to the statement.

Child Protective Services brought the case to the sheriffs office Tuesday, when the child went to a children's hospital in Temple for treatment of several injuries and bruises, including the internal injuries to the pancreas and ribs, the statement says.

The child remains in the hospital for observation, and CPS plans to remove the child from the home for further investigation, according to the statement.

Nevarez remained in McLennan County Jail on Friday with bond listed at $150,000. He was also being held on an alleged parole violation. Bond was not set for Eaton-Autrey by Friday evening.