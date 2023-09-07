A man was shot and killed early Thursday in North Waco, leaving Waco police to search for the shooter.

The shooting occurred just after 4 a.m. in the 2000 block of Colcord Avenue, a Waco Police Department press release says. At the scene, officers found a 41-year-old man, who was pronounced dead. Police later identified him as Christopher Anderson.

The press release says his next of kin have been notified. Police said there was no danger to the public.

Police ask that anyone with information on the shooting call the department at 254-750-7500 or, to submit an anonymous tip, contact Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357.

This is the ninth murder investigation of 2023 in Waco.