Investigators believe a woman charged with manslaughter in a deadly Lacy Lakeview apartment fire Sunday had stored a motorcycle and gas containers in her apartment, and the fire started when a lit incense stick ignited a patch of spilled gasoline, according to her arrest warrant affidavit.

Acacia Deshanae Adams, 25, turned herself in Thursday on three counts of second-degree felony manslaughter in the late Sunday night fire at the Northgate Apartments that claimed the lives of three people, sent five to the hospital and caused the building to collapse. Adams surrendered to authorities Thursday evening at McLennan County Jail after Lacy Lakeview police received three warrants for her arrest.

Residents of the apartment said the fire quickly spread and caused the collapse of the building in only about 20 minutes. Adams’ warrant says the fire began in her apartment, apartment No. 3, and was sparked when a lit incense stick ignited a patch of spilled gasoline.

The affidavit says Adams “recklessly” filled the bike with gasoline inside the apartment, leaving gasoline spills on the floor. The affidavit also says the motorbike leaked gasoline throughout the apartment.

The affidavit says Adams admitted to using a lighter to burn a stick of incense in the vicinity of the gasoline prior to the fire starting.

Adams remained in jail Friday with bond listed at $300,000.