McLennan County prosectors rested their case Wednesday in the murder trial of Elijah Jamal Craven, using eyewitness accounts, surveillance video and phone and social media data to trace the steps leading to his alleged robbery and shooting of a teenage friend in 2019.

Defense attorneys also rested their case in the third day of the trial, leaving jurors to decide his guilt Thursday.

A police detective testified that Instagram videos linked Craven, now 21, to the pistol used to kill Aquarius Tyrone McPhaul, 17. The videos also linked Craven to a stolen truck used in the killing and a camo balaclava discovered at the scene in the 2900 block of South Fourth Street, where McPhaul's bullet-ridden body was found on Sept. 10, 2019.

Instagram messages between Craven and two other men also revealed that in the days before the killing, rumors circulated that McPhaul was gay. Craven wrote in the messages that if someone “came at him with that gay sh**” that they “gotta go,” and said that he wanted to beat up McPhaul because of the rumor.

Information gathered from witnesses, as well as surveillance footage and social media led police to arrest Craven, then 17, on Oct. 29, 2019, and charge him with capital murder, which was later downgraded to murder. Daezion Watkins, then 18, was arrested Nov. 19, 2019, and is charged with capital murder, according to jail records.

Search warrants tie Craven to a local gang and suggest McPhaul had been kicked out of the gang and was unable to pay gang members back for drugs he had been accused of using rather than selling.

Two men who witnessed the murder testified Tuesday that they joined Craven, Watkins and McPhaul in “chilling,” driving around, listening to music and smoking marijuana prior to the killing. The men said Craven abruptly stopped the truck after being handed a pistol by Watkins, turned around and demanded McPhaul’s gold watch.

They testified Craven pistol-whipped McPhaul after he refused to hand over the watch, then shot him seven times after he scrambled out of the truck. One of the men said Craven laughed upon re-entering the stolen truck.

A forensic firearm inspector in the Tarrant County medical examiner's office testified that bullets in McPhaul's body and shell casings at the scene came a .40 caliber Smith & Wesson M&P Shield that police recovered in an unrelated search of a gang member's house in November 2019.

Steven Ried, a digital forensic investigator with the Texas Attorney General’s office, testified that he pulled digital data from the 2014 Toyota Tacoma used to drive McPhaul to the site of the murder. He found that four phone numbers with 254 area codes had connected to the truck's Bluetooth, including the number associated with Craven's Instragram account.

The truck belonged to a Louisiana doctor and had been stolen in Austin on Sept. 7, 2019, according to testimony.

Cassie Price, the assistant Waco police detective in the case, told jurors about Craven's phone records and messages he sent to Daezion Watkins and two others. Jurors saw videos from Craven's account showing the truck, someone handling the murder weapon, and someone resembling Craven in a camo mask at the scene of the crime.

McLennan County Assistant District Attorney Ryan Calvert said prosecutors concluded that Craven was the one depicted handling the pistol, since the video was discovered in his Instagram account, and the person in the video is wearing shorts like Craven's.

Messages also show Craven's discussions with Watkins and with an unidentified person about the rumors that McPhaul was gay. The men told Craven of a video of McPhaul having sex with a man.

In response to the rumor, Craven expressed disbelief, stating that McPhaul “used to be like my brother” and said the allegations were “foul.” He wrote that if someone “came at him with that gay sh**” that they “gotta go,” and he said he wanted to beat up McPhaul.

Messages show Craven confronted McPhaul about the rumors, and McPhaul denied them. Later messages show Craven and McPhaul attempted to hang out in the days prior to the murder, but McPhaul’s work schedule interfered.

On the day of the murder McPhaul texted Craven and arranging to be picked up at the New Road Inn. The final messages, 20 minutes prior to his death, showed McPhaul giving his location to Craven and asking where he was as McPhaul attempted to find the truck. The last correspondence between the two were video calls.

Around the time of the killing Craven sent McPhaul a message saying he was leaving town, a statement Price said she believed was an attempt by Craven to give himself an alibi. She said Craven had deleted many of the messages he had sent McPhaul, but messages were retrieved from McPhaul's accounts.

Defense attorney Abel Reyna questioned Price on the possibility that another individual had used Craven’s account to send the messages. Reyna pointed to two messages sent from Craven’s account in the days prior to the murder in which Craven's friend, Sadarius Greer, had used his account to message his mother and another individual identified himself as “man man” in a message sent to someone else.

However, Calvert showed evidence that those messages were sent while Craven was with the friends in question.

The state’s final witness was Greer, who appeared in court in a jail jumpsuit and chains as he is currently under indictment on robbery and drug possession charges. Greer testified that he picked up Watkins and Craven from the Brazos Landing apartments after the killing.

Greer, who was 16 at the time, said later that day, Craven told him he had shot someone. Greer said he did not believe Craven, to which Craven responded that he would see. Greer also said Craven told him he left a mask at the scene of the killing.

Greer said he later found out about McPhaul’s death on the news.

The defense did not call any witnesses, and Craven did not testify in his own defense.

In addition to Calvert, Christi Hunting Horse is prosecuting the case. In addition to Reyna, Craven is represented by Ben Rothchild.

The guilt phase of the trial is set to begin Thursday morning.