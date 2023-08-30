A 19-year-old man wounded in a shooting Saturday has died from his injuries, Waco police announced Wednesday.

Sondre Johnson was taken to a hospital after the shooting and has since died, according to a police press release. Another 19-year-old man also was taken to a hospital after the shooting at about 2 a.m. in the 600 block of Ruby Avenue, a couple blocks from the intersection of Waco Drive and Valley Mills Drive. Shortly after the shooting, police had said one of the wounded teens was in critical condition and the other was in stable condition.

Police had not identified the shooter as of Wednesday morning.

“This type of violence saddens and angers me," Waco Police Chief Sheryl Victorian said in the press release. "Using a weapon to resolve disputes often results in tragedy for the victim, the family of the victim, and our community. It also results in negative lifetime consequences for the suspect and his or her family.

"Although overall crime continues to decline in our city, incidents resulting from high-risk lifestyles continue to happen. Many of the victims and offenders of this lifestyle are young people whose lives are cut short by death or eventual prosecution and incarceration. We are much better than this. The Waco Police Department will continue to work diligently to identify and hold accountable the person or persons responsible for the death of Sondre Johnson, and in our efforts to stop this cycle of violence.

"I am asking anyone with information regarding this murder or the potential for further violence, to contact the Waco Police Department before another young person’s life is lost.”

Police ask that anyone with information call the department at 254-750-7500 or, to submit an anonymous tip, contact Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357.