The Texas Attorney General’s Office is continuing to pursue the prosecution of Waco attorney Seth Sutton in a murder-for-hire case that resulted in a hung jury and mistrial Aug. 15.

A hearing on the Sutton case is set for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 29 in Waco’s 19th State District Court, a court administrator confirmed.

Officials appointed Patrick Sloane, a prosecutor in the Texas Attorney General’s Office, to lead the prosecution of Sutton after former McLennan County District Attorney Barry Johnson recused his office because he had briefly hired Sutton’s law partner as first assistant district attorney. Current DA Josh Tetens also recused his office because of past association with Sutton.

Prosecutors say Sutton solicited an undercover Waco Police Department detective on May 14, 2020, to kill Waco attorney Marcus Beaudin. Beaudin has been indicted on an attempted indecency with a child charge involving a family member of Sutton.

In the trial last month before a visiting judge in 19th District Court, prosecutors presented audio recordings the detective made of Sutton and Beaudin’s ex-wife, Chelsea Tijerina, discussing ways to kill Beaudin and frame others for the murder. The detective had infiltrated Sutton’s motorcycle club and accepted cash for a gun, ammunition and gas money to carry out the hit, according to testimony.

Sutton’s attorney, Clint Broden, argued that the detective was a “rogue officer” who encouraged Sutton to take revenge on Beaudin.

Jurors deliberated until 10 p.m. Aug. 15, when the judge declared a mistrial because of a deadlocked jury.

In a statement Friday, Broden said he is disappointment the AG’s office is still pursuing the case, and called it a waste of tax dollars.

“This comes after a week long trial in which a rogue police officer, after taking an undercover course called ‘Lust for the Bust,’ admitted that he instigated each and every encounter with Mr. Sutton including calling Mr. Sutton multiple times a day. … Apparently, rather than undertake an investigation into this disgraced officer who repeatedly disobeyed orders from his superiors, the State has decided to double down in its pursuit of Mr. Sutton,” Broden wrote.

The Tribune-Herald is seeking comment on the case from the Office of the Attorney General.