Three people were dead and five were in the hospital Monday following an overnight fire that destroyed an apartment building in Lacy Lakeview.

The Northgate Apartments, which consisted of a single two-story building with 16 units at 115 Faye St., collapsed in the fire, Lacy Lakeview Fire Chief Cody Newman said.

The three dead bodies were discovered in the collapsed rubble of the building, Newman said. Lacy Lakeview officials had not released the names of the deceased as of late Monday afternoon.

About 30 to 35 people lived in the apartments just north of Texas State Technical College.

Newman said the department received a call around 11:43 p.m. Firefighters battled the blaze through the night, finally getting the fire mostly controlled by Monday morning, with small fires continuing to burn beneath the rubble.

First responders worked throughout the day, sifting through the ruins to both extinguish the remaining cinders and look for missing residents.

Newman said four residents were taken to the hospital initially and a fifth person had a medical emergency after evacuating from the building. Another person who was believed missing after the fire was found uninjured by mid-morning Monday.

Residents of Faye Street were awakened during the night by screaming and sirens. Pete Rubio said he got out of bed to use the bathroom when he first heard screaming coming from the apartments.

“I looked out the door here, and I saw the fire starting up,” Rubio said. “Then all of a sudden, it just spread out. People were all over the yard here.”

Faye Street resident Cynthia Bassham said she was sitting outside on her porch when she saw several kids running down the street and police cars arriving on scene, which prompted her to walk down the street to see what was going on.

“Next thing I know, it was in flames,” Bassham said. “There were people jumping out of the windows. There were people, their clothes were burned.”

Newman said the cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office. Preliminary investigations were inconclusive, Newman said.

Waco, West, Ross, Elm Mott and Bellmead fire departments aided Lacy Lakeview firefighters, along with Heart of Texas Fire Corps, American Red Cross, American Medical Response and multiple law enforcement agencies.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross were on scene helping the 30 to 35 displaced residents with their immediate needs. Red Cross spokesperson Delia Castillo said volunteers are providing displaced residents with shelter, food, clothing, medicine and mental health resources.

As of early afternoon, the organization had opened 14 cases for assistance and was working to open more, she said.

“Our hearts go out to our neighbors who were impacted by the Northgate Apartment complex fire in Lacy Lakeview,” Castillo said in a statement to the Tribune-Herald. “The American Red Cross Heart of Texas Chapter is responding to help meet the urgent needs of over 30 residents who were displaced by this tragedy. Red Cross volunteers are providing immediate assistance, emotional support and will be there as they start the road to recovery.”

Many of the Northgate residents barely escaped with their lives and lost most of their personal belongings.

Resident Elyssa Hixson was out of state when the fire happened, but said her boyfriend Enzo and dog Jax were home. Luckily, her boyfriend and dog escaped unharmed, but the couple lost all of their belongings, including much of what they had purchased for their unborn daughter, who is due in November.

“He called me, and I hear screaming in the background,” Hixson said. “We lost everything. We have a child on the way and all of our stuff was destroyed. Everything is gone; ultrasound pictures, baby diapers. Everything like that is gone.”

Hixson also said she and her boyfriend lost items from deceased relatives.

“We lost everything that they gave us, what we had left from them,” she said. “It was just a lot mentally and emotionally on both of us.”

Apartment manager Tabatha Milam said around 11:30 p.m., she heard residents running down the halls of the building, banging on doors and screaming that the building was on fire.

Milam said she only had enough time to grab her purse and her dog, and when she came outside, the entire right side of the building was engulfed in flames. She said she saw tenants jumping from the second-floor windows.

“There were tenants throwing mattresses out and jumping,” Milam said. “Instantly, everything was on fire. The entire building was engulfed in 10 minutes.”

Milam said one resident broke his leg after jumping from a second floor window to escape the fire, and another suffered severe burns. In addition to the three residents who were killed, Milam said 11 pets died from the fire.

Milam said she is still in shock.

“I’m still numb,” she said. “I don’t even know what I’m supposed to feel yet.”

Robert Sinkler was a maintenance employee of the apartment building for two years. He said the three residents who died will be missed.

“It’s hard to lose everything you have, and then people that you know and have been acquainted with and made friends with as well,” Sinkler said. “We were very well acquainted with one of them. It’s very hard.”