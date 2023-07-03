Two teens were sitting in McLennan County Jail on Monday after police say they led a high-speed chase Sunday evening from Bell County to Waco, hitting a car and sending five people to the hospital along the way.

Isaiah Javier Gurrola, 19, and Marco Antonio Morales Jr., 18, were both arrested on five counts aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony; evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony; unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony; evading arrest or detention, a Class A misdemeanor; and theft of a license plate, a Class B misdemeanor.

According to both men’s arrest affidavits, a Troy police officer was monitoring traffic on I-35 in Troy at about 7:45 p.m. Sunday when he saw a black Chevrolet traveling at a high rate of speed. The affidavit says the speed was clocked at 102 mph in a 75 mph zone.

The driver sped up and began cutting in and out of traffic as the officer attempted to catch up to the vehicle and perform a traffic stop, the Chevrolet driving at speeds in excess of 140 mph and running multiple drivers off of the road, the affidavit says. The chase continued for about 30 miles, passing through Bruceville-Eddy, Lorena and Robinson before ending in Waco.

While traveling on I-35 near Baylor University, the driver collided with another vehicle, sending the five occupants of the other vehicle to a local hospital, the affidavit says. Four of the people in the other vehicle were children, ranging in age from 4 months to 16 years old.

The collision disabled the vehicle Gurrola and Morales were in, and they ran away from the vehicle before being apprehended a few minutes later, Troy Police Chief Jeremy Gooch said by email.

According to the affidavit, the vehicle involved in the chase was reported stolen out of Plano and had license plates stolen from another vehicle. The affidavit also says Gurrola told officers he was driving.

The two men remained in McLennan County Jail early Monday afternoon with bond set at $125,000 each.