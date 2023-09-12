Beverly Hills police have arrested two teenage boys in a Sept. 5 armed home invasion robbery.

The boys, ages 15 and 16, are accused of entering a home by force in the 3100 block of Connor Avenue around 11:30 p.m. and threatening the occupants with handguns, a Beverly Hills Police Department news release states.

The release says five adults and three children were present at the time of the robbery. The two juveniles stole money and attempted to steal the family’s truck, and they verbally threatened the family and laughed with one another as they “terrorized the family,” the release says.

The responding officer arrived on scene about a minute after being called and located the juveniles parked about two blocks away from the home, the release says. The officer attempted to stop them, but the juveniles led the officer on a chase and eventually eluded her, the release says.

Police used an image of the car's license plate as evidence to obtain a search warrant, served two days later at a house in the 2700 block of North 19th Street. There police found the suspects' vehicle, a gun matching the description of the one used in the robbery and other evidence linking a 15-year-old male to the crime. The release says more evidence was discovered linking a 16-year-old male to the robbery, and both juveniles were arrested Thursday night.

The juveniles were both charged with first-degree felony burglary with intent to commit another felony, along with aggravated robbery and evading arrest using a vehicle, the release says. The identities of the juveniles was not released by police since they are both under 17 years of age.

In the release, Beverly Hills Police Chief Kory Martin thanked the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office for assisting in the investigation.

“I am very proud of my small department,” Martin said. “We train like larger departments and have the same expectations of ourselves. We dedicated over half our staff to solving this crime and were successful due to the combined experience of each person in our team.”