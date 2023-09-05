Two people were seriously wounded in a Monday shooting in Gholson, which led to a standoff and an exchange of gunfire with police that left the 55-year-old suspect in the initial shootings dead, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said.

McNamara said Leon Minniefield, of Gholson, was the shooter in the incident and was shot dead by officers after he left a house he was barricaded in and took shots at officers.

McNamara said the sheriff’s office first got a call about the incident around 3 p.m. Monday. He said Minniefield had shot his brother and cousin, causing serious injuries, and took a shot at a third person and missed.

McNamara said the two people shot were able to run away to safety and were airlifted by helicopter to a hospital. He did not have an update on their condition as of Tuesday.

McNamara said officers set up a perimeter around a house in the 1000 block of Wagoner Road where Minniefield had barricaded himself in. Eventually, Minniefield left the house and took several shots at the officers with two handguns before he was shot dead by police, McNamara said.

McNamara said Minniefield died at the scene.

McNamara said in addition to the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety, Hill County Sheriff’s Office, Lacy Lakeview Police Department and a U.S. Marshals Service task force assisted with the incident. He also said the Gholson Volunteer Fire Department assisted by providing water to officers and put out a small fire in a neighboring home during the standoff.