Jurors in the murder-for-hire trial of a Waco attorney on Tuesday heard an undercover detective's recordings of the two discussing the alleged plot to kill another Waco attorney.

The detective's May 2020 recordings and accounts of the events dominated the first full day of testimony in the trial of Seth Sutton in Waco's 19th State District Court before Visiting Judge Roy Sparkman. The defense's cross examination of the detective is yet to come.

Prosecutors allege Sutton tried to hire the detective to kill Marcus Beaudin, who has since been indicted on an attempted indecency with a child charge involving a family member of Sutton. Beaudin's ex-wife, Chelsea Tijerina, who died in a motorcycle crash in Hays County in 2021, also was part of the recorded discussions and was arrested along with Sutton in 2020 on a first-degree felony charge of solicitation of murder.

The undercover detective, Sutton and Tijerina could be heard on a recording from May 21, 2020, calmly discussing who they could point to as a suspect after the murder, which never happened.

The Tribune-Herald is withholding the undercover detective's name for his protection in future investigations.

On the recording played in court Tuesday, Sutton asks Tijerina who Beaudin was sleeping with, and she says her massage therapist. Tijerina says the masseuse had a husband or boyfriend, and Sutton talks about directing suspicion toward him.

Tijerina asks what she should do until the plot comes to fruition, and Sutton tells her she should do what she normally does.

The undercover detective says on the recording he would need money to get to Florida after Beaudin was dead, and Sutton could be heard saying he would take care of that.

In other recordings taken earlier the same day, Sutton can be heard talking about his young family member who revealed during in-patient therapy that Beaudin had fondled her against her will in 2016, and how anything to be done to Beaudin should wait until after she has her day in court.

Sutton agrees on the recording to drive the detective past Beaudin's house, but the recordings indicate that did not happen that day because Sutton took him to meet Tijerina.

In the earliest recordings taken May 20, 2020, Sutton can be hear saying he wants to shoot Beaudin himself. But on the recordings the next day, it is the undercover detective repeatedly offering to be the gunman, though neither a price nor a date is mentioned.

In earlier testimony, appointed prosecutor Patrick Sloane from the Texas Attorney General's office in Austin called the undercover detective's supervisor at the time, retired Waco police Sgt. John Allovio, to the witness stand to discuss the three occasions an assistant police chief directed the suspension or shutdown of the undercover detective's investigation into Sutton's motorcycle club. Allovio said he and a police commander appealed to then-Police Chief Ryan Holt on two occasions to keep the investigation going before the undercover detective was actually told to suspend the investigation on May 11, 2020.

Sutton's defense attorney, Clint Broden, of Dallas, asked Allovio how many times the undercover detective had been told to suspend the investigation, and Allovio said only the one time on May 11.

The undercover detective later testified that he went on his own May 12 to paint the clubhouse of the motorcycle club, and went to a club meeting the day after that, during which Sutton inducted the undercover detective as full member of the club. He said both trips were in violation of police policy.

The detective said he also violated police policy when he met Sutton at a bar May 14, 2020, without a recording device, without a radio, without backup and without his superiors' knowing he was going. But he said it was at that meeting when Sutton told him he wanted to kill Beaudin and asked the detective if he could help him figure out a way to do it.

The detective said he told Allovio on May 18, 2020, about the visit and Sutton saying he wanted to kill Beaudin.

In response to questions from Broden, Allovio said he told Woodway's then-Police Chief Bret Crook on May 19 or May 20, 2020, about the threat to Beaudin because Beaudin lived in Woodway. Broden then asked Allovio if he made any effort to protect Beaudin when he came to the courthouse for his work as a lawyer at the time.

Testimony in the trial is expected to finish by Friday, Sloan and Broden said during a pre-trial motions in recent weeks.