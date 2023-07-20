A woman turned herself in on three manslaughter warrants Thursday evening, shortly after Lacy Lakeview police publicly announced she was wanted in a fire that killed three people.

Lacy Lakeview police received three second-degree felony manslaughter warrants against Acacia Deshanae Adams, 25, a resident of the Northgate Apartments, 115 Faye St. The department announced Adams had turned herself in on her own accord within a couple hours of announcing she was wanted.

The 16-unit apartment building burned down overnight Sunday, killing three people, sending five to the hospital and displacing about 30, officials said at the time.

Adams was wanted "for recklessly causing the deaths of three tenants in the apartment fire," according to a Lacy Lakeview Police Department press release.

Investigators believe Adams had recklessly stored a motorcycle and gas cans in her apartment unit, Detective Tyler Ziegler said.

The apartment building collapsed in the blaze officials have said started at about 11:30 p.m. A first responder was among the five who were sent to the hospital.

"This investigation will remain open as further evidence is being gathered and witnesses or persons with information are advised to contact Detective Ziegler with the Lacy Lakeview Police Department," the press release says.

The department can be reached at 254-799-2479.