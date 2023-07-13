A judge almost revoked a Waco-area man's plea deal minutes after she had sentenced him, when he waffled on testifying against his co-defendants.

Judge Susan Kelly of Waco's 54th State District Court accepted guilty pleas from Orland Louis Crespo, 39, in four cases out of two dozen charges listed on his jail record and sentenced him to 20 years in prison on a first-degree felony charge of engaging in organized criminal activity with an underlying offence of vehicle theft.

The punishment range on first-degree felonies is from 5 to 99 years. As part of the plea, prosecutors agreed not to proceed on other charges, and Crespo agreed to give truthful testimony against his co-defendants in the case.

Kelly also sentenced Crespo to 10 years in prison for his guilty plea to third-degree felony fleeing arrest in a vehicle and 12 months state jail for each of two theft cases. Then she turned the hearing over to prosecutors.

McLennan County Assistant District Attorney Luke McCowan asked Crespo if he stole any cars with Isabell Gonzales, Rolando Hernandez and Anthony Contreras.

"When I took vehicles, I did most of them by myself," Crespo said, allowing that he stole "maybe one or two" with others, but he did not name names.

McCowan asked Crespo again, specifying cars, dates and where they were stolen.

"I mostly stole cars by myself, because I didn't get paid when I stole them with others," Crespo said.

Kelly then threatened to revoke the plea deals in the four cases she had just approved.

Crespo maintained that he did not work with Gonzales, but said he stole a car with Hernandez.

McCowan asked again if Crespo had stolen a car with Contreras, naming a date, location and type of car. Crespo said he stole that car with someone, but he never knew his real name.

"The Cuban, did you steal that car with The Cuban?" McCowan asked. "Anthony Contreras' street name is The Cuban."

Crespo said he stole the car with The Cuban, and Kelly ended the proceeding.