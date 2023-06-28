McLennan County criminal justice leaders recently traveled to Poland to train counterparts there in developing and prosecuting human trafficking cases.

Judge Gary Coley of Waco’s 74th State District Court and McLennan County Assistant District Attorney Liz Buice joined Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Cmdr. Kevin Turner at a conference earlier this month in Wroclaw, in southwest Poland, to offer training to law enforcement officials and social service providers in one of Poland’s 16 regions.

“By the end of the conference, not only had officials from the other 15 regions reached out to learn about more ways to counter human trafficking, but Poland’s parliament asked officials at the conference to help with drafting a law to address human trafficking across the whole nation of Poland as well,” Coley said this week.

Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine has displaced more than 11 million people, including about a million recorded in Poland as of earlier this week, according to the UN Refugee Agency.

A flood of refugees facilitates exploitation by human traffickers, and Waco-based Unbound Now has supported anti-trafficking efforts surrounding Ukraine since shortly after the Russian invasion. Efforts continue with Texas officials to train Polish counterparts in ways to stop human traffickers and care for their victims, according to an Unbound Now statement.

This month's conference included numerous levels of law enforcement, border security officials, prosecutors, along with child welfare workers, physicians and school officials, Coley said.

One of the main topics Coley and Buice spoke about was collaboration in communities and among agencies.

“We shared our experiences that cooperation and information sharing among agencies makes successful prosecution more likely,” Buice said this week.

Unbound Now CEO Susan Peters said Turner, Coley and Buice have given leadership and great dedication in combating human trafficking in partnership with Unbound Now.

“We are so thankful for their willingness to take what we have learned in Texas about collaboration and a victim centered approach and train other professionals in Europe,” Peters said.

Collaboration and sharing best practices across regions and countries is essential in combating human trafficking, as it transcends national boundaries, Peters said.

“By spreading the lessons learned and approaches developed in Texas, the people of Poland can contribute to building stronger anti-trafficking efforts globally,” Peters said.​