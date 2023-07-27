A Waco defense attorney will seek Friday to serve as his own co-counsel in his upcoming trial on a murder-for-hire charge.

The request is unprecedented in Texas, Seth Sutton’s Dallas-based defense attorney, Clint Broden, said in a motion Judge Thomas West of Waco’s 19th State District Court is scheduled to consider Friday, along with other pretrial matters.

“Texas courts have not considered the question of whether a licensed attorney can participate in his own defense,” the motion says.

Sutton hopes to participate alongside hired defense attorneys in his trial on a first-degree felony charge of solicitation of murder-for-hire, scheduled to begin Aug. 14.

Sutton was arrested on the charge in May 2020, accused of hiring an undercover Waco police officer who was investigating Sutton’s motorcycle club to kill former Waco attorney Marcus Beaudin. Beaudin is himself under indictment on a third-degree felony charge of attempted indecency with a child, accused of trying expose the breast of a teenage family member of Sutton and trying to fondle her in 2016.

Defendants do not generally have the right to participate alongside a defense attorney in defending themselves at Texas trials. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, the state’s highest court for criminal cases, has held defendants have the right to criminal defense from hired or appointed attorneys, or to represent themselves, but not both.

In the motion up for consideration Friday, Broden cites a case from Georgia in which that state’s supreme court allowed a licensed attorney to participate in his own defense.

Also on Friday, Sutton will ask West to compel release of emails and other documented communications among Waco Police Department officials about calling the case’s investigating officer off the case before Sutton said anything about wanting to harm Beaudin. The case began as an undercover investigation of Sutton’s motorcycle club.

“These items would be relevant to Mr. Sutton’s claim that he did not intend to induce (an undercover officer) to kill Marcus Beaudin and/or that he was entrapped into doing so by (the officer’s) repeated attempts to insert himself into the situation volunteer himself to kill Beaudin and then, falsely, claim that Mr. Sutton ‘solicited’ him to do so,” the motion says.

Beaudin’s ex-wife, Waco attorney Chelsea Tijerina, was indicted alongside Sutton in the alleged plot to kill Beaudin, but Tijerina died in a motorcycle wreck in May 2021 near her Hays County home.

Broden said in November the case against Sutton is based on an overzealous undercover Waco police officer’s attempt to entrap Sutton in a murder-for-hire scheme. He previously said the officer took advantage of a friendship with Sutton through Sutton’s motorcycle club and volunteered to kill Beaudin.

Affidavits indicate Tijerina and Sutton met with the officer and provided details about Beaudin’s location, and that Sutton gave the officer $300 to buy a gun to kill Beaudin.

Broden and Sutton both declined to comment Thursday. Patrick Sloane, a special prosecutor from the Texas Attorney General’s Office appointed to Sutton’s case, did not return a phone call Thursday.

Former District Attorney Barry Johnson recused his office from the case a year ago when he hired a former law partner of Sutton. The case remained with Sloane after DA Josh Tetens took office in January.