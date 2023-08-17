A man arrested last month on federal warrants in a pair of Hewitt Drive bank robberies has been charged in a June robbery of Boozer's Jewelers, Waco police announced Thursday.

John Rainwater, 42, now faces a Waco charge of aggravated robbery, in addition to the two federal bank robbery charges.

"Waco Police Department Special Crimes Detectives were able to identify Rainwater as the suspect due to his likeness and consistency with how he committed each robbery," a police press release says. "When Rainwater was initially arrested on his two Federal Warrants in July, a Rolex watch was found that was later confirmed to be stolen from Boozer’s."

A pair of armed robbers entered the store shortly before closing time June 17 and zip-tied two employees while making a third empty out the store's shelves, owner Brad Boozer said shortly after the robbery.

Boozer estimated the pair took 90% of the store's merchandise, worth millions of dollars.

Two others have been arrested in the Boozer's case on theft by possession charges, police announced Thursday. They did not specify whether they believe they know who the second robber is.

Tontanisha Freeman was arrested Aug. 4 in Austin "as she pawned jewelry from the robbery," and Lawanda Joiner was arrested the same day "for delivering the stolen jewelry to Freeman," the press release says.

Rainwater was initially arrested July 21 in Waco on bank robbery charges in an October armed robbery of Texell Credit Union, 1221 Hewitt Drive in Waco, and an April 2022 robbery of First Convenience Bank in the Walmart at 600 Hewitt Drive, also in Waco. In their initial statements about the incidents at the banks, police said employees' hands had been tied during the First Convenience robbery but provided less detail about the Texell robbery.

Freeman and Joiner had been released on bond by Thursday. Rainwater remained in McLennan County Jail.