After his case left two McLennan County juries deadlocked, a man jailed since October 2019 on child sexual abuse allegations pleaded guilty Thursday to Class A misdemeanor assault. Deportation proceedings likely will follow his release from jail.

Daniel Ramirez-Maldonado has been in McLennan County Jail since Oct. 11, 2019, on $100,000 bond and was indicted on a first-degree felony charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14.

Judge Thomas West of Waco’s 19th State District Court accepted the guilty plea and sentenced Ramirez-Maldonado to a year in McLennan County Jail. Ramirez-Maldonado’s jail records also list an immigration detainer, meaning federal officials have requested the jail hold him past his release date so they can take him into custody for potential deportation. Details of his immigration status were not immediately available Thursday.

“You will go with the bailiffs, and agents of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will come for you,” West told Ramirez-Maldonado.

His defense attorney, Darren Obenoskey, said more jurors were in favor of conviction than acquittal in each of the two mistrials.

If a jury is unable to reach a unanimous decision, the judge will declare a mistrial, ending the proceedings without a verdict and giving prosecutors the option to proceed to a new trial. Ramirez-Maldonado favored the plea over a third trial, Obenoskey said after Thursday’s hearing.

“He wanted to do it and put it behind him, with the least impact on his immigration proceedings,” he said.

West told Ramirez-Maldonado before his guilty plea that he would likely face a deportation hearing.

The person he pleaded guilty to assaulting testified against Ramirez-Maldonado in his previous trials and gave an impact statement Thursday in Spanish, without a translator.