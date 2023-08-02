A Waco man was sentenced to 20 years in prison Wednesday for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

A jury found DeOtis Sanders-Gray, 26, guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm, sentencing him 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine, the maximum allowed. The offense is typically a third-degree felony but was enhanced to a second-degree because of prior convictions.

In the same trial, the jury of six men and six women in Waco's 54th State District Court acquitted Sanders-Gray on charges of aggravated assault and assault of a pregnant person. All three charges stem from an incident May 26, 2020, in which Sanders-Gray was accused of punching a pregnant woman, pointing a handgun at her and then firing it in the air in front of her children.

Sanders-Gray remains charged with murder in an Oct. 24, 2021, shooting death of Scotty Eugene Stephens, 25, at a party on Orchard Lane, near the Timbercrest community just outside Waco. McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens said Sanders-Gray’s murder charge will be prosecuted at another time.

Sanders-Gray’s history speaks for itself, and the community will be safer while he is in prison, Executive Assistant District Attorney Michel Simer said. He prosecuted the case with Assistant District Attorney Christi Hunting Horse.

"We also want to thank the victims in this case for caring enough to testify truthfully despite Mr. Sanders’ strong gang ties and extensive history of violence," Simer said.

During the Wednesday afternoon punishment phase of the trial, Hunting Horse and Simer asked for the maximum sentence of 20 years, allowable because of Sanders-Gray's prior felony convictions going back to a burglary of a home when he was just 11 years old and aggravated assault of a child when he was also a child. Sanders-Gray was also convicted as an adult for burglary of a home, in 2020.

Defense attorney Sandy Gately asked the jury to sentence Sanders-Gray only for the crime they had convicted him of, saying his gang affiliations and prior juvenile convictions had nothing to with it.

In a 2013 conviction, Sanders-Gray was adjudicated guilty as a juvenile of aggravated assault of child for pouring scalding liquid on another child. For his burglary conviction as an adult, he served nearly all of his four-year sentence.

Sanders-Gray's family members testified Tuesday that he had only been out of jail for a few months when the incident that led to his Wednesday sentence happened, Hunting Horse reminded the jury.

Additional testimony from an investigator with the Texas Anti-Gang unit in Waco indicated Sanders-Gray's tattoo of a diamond on his face symbolizes his loyalty to the Crips street gang. On cross examination, Gately asked if the investigator knows her client personally or has knowledge of how he spent his days. The investigator said no.

During the punishment phase of the trial, Hunting Horse played video from McLennan County Jail showing Sanders-Gray throwing another inmate's bedding on the floor then punching the inmate in the jaw in April 2022.