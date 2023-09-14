A Waco man was arrested Wednesday after Waco police served a search warrant at his home and discovered multiple images of child pornography on his phone.

Fernando Andersen Vasquez, 22, was booked into the McLennan County Jail and charged with five counts of possession of child pornography, a third-degree felony.

According to Vasquez’s arrest affidavit, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children first received a tip from Google in late 2020 that a Google account had uploaded 56 images of child pornography. There were nine tips submitted from Google and one from DropBox, which were initially forwarded to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in Utah before the tips were forwarded to the Texas Attorney General’s office, according to the affidavit.

Through subsequent investigation, Vasquez was determined to be the owner of the Google account, the affidavit says. On Wednesday, Waco police and investigators from the attorney general’s office served a search warrant at Vasquez’s home in the 6600 block of May Drive, where they discovered multiple images of handcuffed nude children between the ages of 6 and 9 on his cell phone, the affidavit says.

According to the affidavit, Vasquez admitted to investigators that he viewed and downloaded the images.

Vasquez remained in jail Thursday on $15,000 bond.