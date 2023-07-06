Police say a Waco man who attempted to meet a minor for sex was arrested when it turned out the girl he believed he was chatting with was actually a detective from the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office.

Tyler Levi Ritchie, 24, was booked into McLennan County Jail on Wednesday on a second-degree felony charge of online solicitation of a minor with intent to meet.

According to Ritchie’s arrest affidavit, investigators with the sheriff’s office came into contact Tuesday with Ritchie on an app “known for persons engaging in sexual acts.” The detective informed Ritchie that the detective was a minor female, which Ritchie “confirmed knowledge of,” and he continued speaking with the detective, the affidavit says.

The affidavit says Ritchie arranged for the minor to meet him the following day at his apartment to engage in sexual acts. Ritchie asked the decoy if she had any sexually transmitted diseases and said he wanted to have sex without a condom, the affidavit says.

Ritchie then gave directions to his apartment, where investigators found him waiting outside and arrested him, according to the affidavt.

Ritchie was released from jail Thursday on $5,000 bond.