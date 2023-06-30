A jury in Waco's 19th State District Court gave a man seven life sentences Thursday, one for every aggravated sexual assault of a child charge he was convicted of.

Luckus Baines Moore, 58, was originally indicted in 2015 on eight charges related to sexual abuse of a young relative on multiple occasions between 1988 and 2013, beginning when the child was younger than 6, according to the indictment. He was re-indicted in 2019, with four new charges added for sexual assault of a child and prohibited sexual contact.

According to a press release from the McLennan County District Attorney’s office, prosecutors presented evidence from 12 witnesses in the trial that started Monday. Moore worked the night shift at Mrs. Baird’s Bakery and would sexually abuse the victim while other members of the household were working, concealing the abuse for years, the press release says.

The victim reported the abuse to police as an adult. In addition to the seven life sentences for aggravated sexual assault of a child, Moore received a 20-year sentence for two counts of sexual assault of a child. Judge Thomas West ordered one of the 20-year sentences to be served consecutively, or "stacked" on top of the life sentences. Stacking the sentences means Moore will be eligible for parole in 40 years. If all the sentences had been concurrent, he would have been eligible in 30 years.

“There is no time limit on when we will bring justice to those who sexually abuse children. … Thanks to our team of dedicated prosecutors, investigators, and victim coordinators, as well as outstanding work by the Waco Police Department, Mr. Moore will now spend the rest of his life in prison," District Attorney Josh Tetens said in the press release. “And, thanks most of all to the victim’s courage to come forward and testify, this family and our community are now safer.”

Assistant district attorneys Tara Avants and Liz Bruce prosecuted the case.